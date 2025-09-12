Experts issue warning on overlooked threat to crucial waterways: 'It is carcinogenic'

"No one is measuring these harms."

One of the biggest causes of waterway pollution in England is being ignored by politicians and regulators, experts are warning.

What's happening?

According to The Guardian, England's rivers are at risk of pollution being washed into thousands of outflows along roads.

Each time it rains, which is hardly a rare occurrence in England, toxic runoff is carried into the outflows and seeps into the rivers.

These include brake and tire particles, as well as residue from oil and fuel spills. With no regulation for harmful runoff from highways in place, the problem is simply not being addressed.

Jo Bradley of the non-profit Stormwater Shepherds warned that all 25,000 outflows nationwide are at risk and that the contaminants pose a serious threat to public health and the environment.

Bradley told a committee: "This pollution contains microplastics, hydrocarbons, toxic metals, and chemicals. It is carcinogenic, it gets into the water system … but no one is measuring these harms. No one is interested."

Why is runoff in waterways such a concern?

England's rivers are in dire ecological straits because of rampant pollution, and the Rivers Trust's latest report indicates the situation has not improved.

Not one of the nation's rivers is deemed to be in good overall health, with the organization describing them as "a chemical cocktail."

Much of this has been caused by raw sewage dumped by unscrupulous companies, which led to public outcry and heavy fines.

Conversely, the damage done by runoff from highways is going unnoticed. Regardless of the source, the end result is the same: dirty rivers full of so-called forever chemicals that will persist for centuries, endangering wildlife and public health.

What's being done to protect English rivers?

The hearings have helped to raise awareness of the problem, as the U.K.'s Environment Agency has at least acknowledged the issue.

However, there aren't yet firm plans to put regulations in place, which means the public needs to get involved.

Multiple conservation groups are working at the local level to help gather data and mobilize support to clean up rivers. By pressuring officials and backing political candidates who will take the issue seriously, England may yet live up to its billing as a green and pleasant land.

