Residents outraged by wealthy golf tournament attendees' upsetting behavior: 'Obscene'

For some, the Ryder Cup in New York was a premier sporting event. For many locals, it was an inescapable display of extreme wealth that buzzed, hovered, and roared right over their homes, sparking a firestorm of online frustration.

The scene on the ground was intense. A small airport in Farmingdale found itself playing the role of a parking lot for over 200 private jets, as reported by Business Insider. An airport operations coordinator simply described the situation as "hectic, very hectic." That was just one location; an aviation data firm projected the area could see as many as 3,000 private flights for the tournament.

And if the jets weren't enough, there were the helicopters. A Reddit post revealed that 15 landing zones were operating directly on the golf course. The cost to skip traffic for a 15-minute flight from Manhattan? A jaw-dropping $1,575. Each way.

Photo Credit: Reddit

For people living nearby, the weekend felt less like a party and more like a siege. The noise was a constant complaint. One Westbury resident said, "This was non stop for over two hours!" Another person was simply woken up by the sound at 5 a.m. on a Saturday.

The frustration goes beyond noise pollution. The environmental price for this kind of travel is enormous. A single private jet can produce as much pollution as 177 cars in a year, and private flights from the U.S. account for over half of those global emissions. It's a pattern of excess seen at other elite gatherings, like the World Economic Forum in Davos, and the pushback is growing. Disney heiress Abigail Disney bluntly called the practice a "cancer," arguing it's "not that hard NOT to fly a private jet".

On Reddit, users captured the raw feeling of watching the spectacle from the ground. "I feel like this level of personal wealth is obscene," one user wrote.

Another highlighted the stark contrast with their own life, adding, "But hey i'm picking up overtime shifts so I can enjoy eggs and a roof over my head."

