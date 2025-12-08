Energy experts sound the alarm after rooftop solar installation rates see steep drop off in US: 'It's not looking good'

"I don't know how long it'll take for it to recover."

For a long time, rooftop solar capacity in the United States has been rising meteorically — especially in California. Between 2015 and 2023, California's small-scale solar capacity increased sixfold, the New Lede reported.

But in the last two years, there has been a significant downturn, with rooftop solar installation dropping off dramatically, and changes in solar energy policies seem set to compound the problem.

On the surface, it might be difficult to see why solar installation would drop off this way. Switching to rooftop solar panels is a way to instantly slash your power bill without hurting the environment — in fact, it's good for it.

Nevertheless, in 2024, 42 of the 50 states saw fewer solar installations last year than the year before, and there was an overall 39% decrease in capacity. That trend has continued into 2025, and with the Trump administration's determination to cut solar incentives, it is only getting harder for individual homeowners to install their own solar panels.

"It's not looking good. I don't know how long I'll take for it to recover," said Grace Wu, an assistant professor in the environmental studies program at the University of California, Santa Barbara, according to the New Lede.

There is some hope in the form of utility-scale solar, which has continued to increase America's total solar capacity. While that does also lower utility rates and reduce pollution, it does not put power into the hands of individuals the same way as rooftop solar.

Opponents of rooftop solar are celebrating this trend, saying that rooftop solar costs non-solar users $8.5 billion per year in grid expenses. However, rooftop supporters say that this figure deliberately leaves out all of the benefits of rooftop solar, and that once you factor those in, non-rooftop solar owners actually profit by $1.5 billion. Meanwhile, the environment is that much better off due to the use of clean energy.

