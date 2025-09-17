Homeowners stunned by insurance companies' outrageous use of photos of homes: 'It's unjust'

"It's starting to become a problem for us."

Some insurance companies in Connecticut have stopped renewing customers' policies based on aerial images of their roofs, forcing homeowners to pay for expensive replacements or look for new policies.

What's happening?

According to CT Insider, homeowners are receiving nonrenewal notices from their insurers even though their roofs are "relatively new" and still provide adequate protection from water damage. The insurers have based their decisions on roof discoloration visible in aerial photos, which homeowners argue is not an accurate method for determining policy renewal.

Because of the high number of homeowners who were affected by nonrenewal notices, the Connecticut Insurance Department, which regulates the industry, issued a notice last year to companies about using drone photos to analyze roof conditions.

Unfortunately, despite the warning, some homeowners are still being dropped from coverage because of alleged issues with their roofs.

"It's unjust to a homeowner, to a contractor, or to a manufacturer that has a warranty on the product," Eddie Griffin, president of family-owned Brown Roofing in Seymour, told CT Insider. "We're seeing this, and it's starting to become a problem for us because of our [reputation] as a contractor. ... It's diminishing what we go out and sell every day."

Why are home insurance cancellations in Connecticut concerning?

When people are dropped from their home insurance policies because of supposed roof problems, they must look for new insurance that's likely more expensive or replace their roofs, which can cost up to $20,000, according to Bill Tegeler, president of the brokerage firm Tegeler Insurance Services of CT, per the report.

FROM OUR PARTNER Protect your immune system and boost your hydration with this tasty electrolyte blend Nuun hydration tablets help you create healthy, active habits with clean ingredients tailored to your lifestyle. Nuun Sport easily mixes with water for a hydrating beverage to power you through your next workout, while a daily dose of Nuun Immunity is a quick addition to any self-care routine. These tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and you can even pick zero-sugar flavors. Keep a Nuun tube in your car, purse, carry-on luggage, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Aerial imagery can help insurance companies identify issues with roofs, such as ponding — where water remains on a portion of the roof long after a rain event — cracked or missing shingles, and the use of tarps over extended periods, which can indicate that homeowners are delaying permanent repairs.

But when it comes to "cosmetic roofing conditions such as natural discoloration and streaking," the Connecticut Insurance Department announced that these minor issues do not justify canceling policies, according to CT Insider.

"Insurers must have evidence of material degradation ... or damage to a roof that increases or changes the propensity for loss to support nonrenewal action," it added.

However, because of rising global temperatures that are fueling more frequent and severe extreme weather, such as wind events and heavy rainfall, roofs everywhere are taking a beating. In Connecticut, for example, severe hailstorms over the past decade have weakened shingles, potentially leading to water damage in attics or the rafters that support roofs.

Because of this, Griffin recommended to CT Insider that homeowners get roof inspections at least every five years for both peace of mind and to increase the chances their policies will be renewed.

How can homeowners protect their properties from severe weather?

As Griffin explained, making sure your roof is regularly inspected and taking care of necessary repairs will help insurers feel more confident about renewing your policy. It's also usually much cheaper to tackle problems when they crop up rather than to wait several years, as water damage or structural issues will result in more expensive repairs the longer you wait.

If you believe your insurer has made an inaccurate assessment of your roof based on aerial photos, make sure to file a complaint with your state insurance regulator. It will investigate to ensure the company followed state laws and may even help you find new coverage if the nonrenewal is upheld.

If it's in your budget, a disaster-proof home that includes a steel roof and other climate-resilient features could be a solid investment, especially if you live in a high-risk area where insurance is difficult to retain.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.