This 'magic-carpet ride' luxury EV just achieved record sales — here's why models are flying off lots

Rolls-Royce's first electric vehicle, the Spectre, proved popular in 2024 with record sales, partly because it is an EV.

According to InsideEVs, the luxury car maker doesn't provide specific numbers for each car but sold 5,712 vehicles in 2024. A Rolls-Royce press release also noted that 2024 was the car's first full year of sales.

The press release said: "Spectre was the most requested Rolls-Royce model in Europe last year and the second most demanded globally, with clients around the world confirming it amplifies the attributes for which the marque is most renowned: silence, 'waftability,' and the unique 'magic-carpet ride' experience."

While buyers are attracted to the model because of its smooth ride, it's not the fastest EV on the market. It can only reach 60 mph in 4.4 seconds. It also doesn't have great mileage: On a single charge, it can only travel 291 miles.

Other luxury automakers have had little success with EVs; some are even stepping back from their goals. But Rolls-Royce customers appear to be on board.

Additionally, the luxury brand plans to announce a second EV sometime in 2025.

Since Rolls-Royce drivers enjoy smooth rides, it's easy to see why they are making the switch to an EV model. Direct Gap notes that EVs are quieter than combustion engine vehicles: "They're famously quiet, as they do not require the mechanical valves, fans, or gears of traditional combustion engines."

In addition to a quieter ride, owning an EV can also save you $1,500 on gas and maintenance each year.

Driving an EV can also improve air quality — a study in San Francisco proved this. Fifty-seven sensors were installed to monitor pollution in the area. The study found that between 2018 and 2022, toxic gas pollution was reduced by 1.8% annually. Just think of how much that can grow with more people driving EVs.

