Tesla driver sounds off on bizarre incident on roadway: 'I just floored it'

"It's never a good idea to have 7,000lbs of anger sitting behind you."

One Reddit post has opened up an uncomfortable yet familiar conversation about how some electric vehicle drivers are treated on public roads.

The moment, shared to the r/TeslaModelY subreddit, centers on a Tesla driver who says another motorist deliberately tried to harass them by "rolling coal," a term used to describe diesel trucks intentionally spewing thick black exhaust at other vehicles.

According to the original poster, the encounter unfolded quickly. They noticed a large truck approaching from behind and suspected what was coming next.

When the truck pulled alongside and began releasing clouds of exhaust, the Tesla driver accelerated and left the vehicle behind.

"I was in FSD, but the second he got beside me belching his black smoke I just floored it and instantaneously left him behind," the driver wrote. "Then he got stuck behind me."

While moments like this are sometimes brushed off as petty or juvenile, they raise bigger concerns than a moment of discomfort.

Harassment toward electric vehicle drivers can make everyday driving feel unsafe and discouraging, especially for people considering switching from gas-powered cars. That hesitation matters because electric vehicles are playing an increasingly important role in improving local air quality by eliminating tailpipe pollution.

While there are some with concerns about EVs, particularly about the environmental impacts of mining materials used in batteries, studies consistently show that over a vehicle's lifetime, electric vehicles tend to produce less overall pollution than gas-powered cars.

What makes this moment especially troubling is how easily situations like this can escalate. Similar incidents shared online have shown aggressive behavior turning into full-blown road rage, even involving throwing drinks and smashing windows with baseball bats.

Even when no one is physically harmed, the stress and risk are real. In this instance, commenters on the post had plenty to say.

One summed it up succinctly: "Got em!"

Another added tactical advice: "Just never let them pass you. They are almost next to you? Floor it. They are again almost next to you? Floor it again haha."

A third took a more cautious tone, warning that it's best to keep distance: "The only recommendation I'd make is to always 'keep the stupid in front of you.' … it's never a good idea to have 7,000lbs of anger sitting behind you."

