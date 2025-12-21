Officials impose new restriction that will change grocery shopping: 'Businesses will be prohibited'

There will be some exemptions, depending upon the purchases.

One Maryland city is moving forward with a proactive plan to limit plastic pollution and encourage more sustainability among residents, The MoCo Show reported.

Officials in Rockville, Maryland have voted to approve the implementation of Montgomery County's "Bring Your Own Bag" law starting January 1, 2026.

"Many Rockville businesses will be prohibited from using plastic carryout bags beginning in January, after the Mayor and Council voted Nov. 10 to apply Montgomery County's Bring Your Own Bag Law in the City of Rockville, starting Thursday, Jan. 1," the city said in a news release announcing the law.

However, exemptions will be made for items such as prescription medications, dry cleaning, and perishables, per The MoCo Show.

Stores will now charge customers a 10-cent fee for paper bags in order to encourage reusable bags. Each store will receive half of the proceeds for every paper bag sold, with the other half going to fund water quality programs.

Customers using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Electronic Benefits Transfer, and other state-approved food assistance benefits will not be charged the paper bag fee. Restaurants will also not be required to charge customers the 10-cent fee for bags used for leftover or takeout orders.

Single-use plastic can often be considered an inconvenience for a number of customers. Simply forgetting reusable bags or needing to buy alternatives can lead to increased costs at a time when grocery bills are already increasing.

However, Rockville Mayor Monique Ashton and the city council gave the green light to the legislation with an eye on helping out the environment. "The goal of the law is to reduce waste, protect waterways, and encourage reusable bag use," the city added, per The MoCo Show.

Single-use plastic bags are not biodegradable, meaning that they can take hundreds of years to break down, and in the meantime they produce tiny microplastics that may leach into the soil and local waterways. These tiny plastic particles can then be accidentally ingested by wildlife, where they can eventually enter the food chain, ultimately affecting the human population by causing severe health issues.

