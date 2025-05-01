  • Business Business

Shopper stunned by bizarre item displayed alongside valuable antiques: 'How does this even remotely resemble a robot?'

by Audrey Brewer
Thrift shopping can be a great way to find truly unique items, but some stores let the pricing on what they stock get a little out of hand.

A shopper at an antique mall spotted what was described as a "robot sculpture" made of upcycled Mac CPU and cooling unit parts, per the tag, and priced at a cool $225.

They shared their find in the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, prompting shock from their fellow Redditors.

"What a ridiculous thing," one person wrote. "Hopefully the artist has a day job." 

Another wondered, "How does this even remotely resemble a robot? It would still be dumb but I'd at least appreciate better execution on the idea."

One person noted that they've noticed some stores "take a PC and strip it down and sell everything separately at crazy prices," calling out outlets like Goodwill for trying to "maximize their profits on donated materials."

As thrifting and shopping second-hand have become more popular, some companies are unfortunately letting corporate greed run rampant. 

A 2023 report from AOL

The high pricing can turn people off, but fortunately, these kinds of less than useful items are rare compared to the amazing deals people are more likely to find. 

One person found a Tiffany vase Dutch oven for a bargain at $20, compared to the retail price of anywhere between $350 to $450.

And there are companies in the secondhand shopping

Thrifting also keeps these quality items from ending up in landfills as they do.

When not getting duped by little "robot statues," thrift shoppers can save around $100 a year by buying used instead of new items.

x