Companies enlist robot dogs to stand guard at AI data centers: '[It] doesn't get sick or go on vacation'

One robot can cost between $165,000 and $300,000, depending on its features.

A new kind of security guard is showing up at data centers — and it walks on four legs.

According to Business Insider, companies building massive hubs for cloud computing and artificial intelligence are increasingly turning to robot dogs to patrol their facilities.

Developed by firms like Boston Dynamics and Ghost Robotics, these machines are engineered to monitor large campuses, inspect equipment, and detect potential issues before they escalate.

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This trend comes as data center construction surges. According to JLL, North America alone has 35 gigawatts of data-center capacity currently underway. Many of these sites can span dozens of acres and operate around the clock.

Robot dogs address the challenge of maintaining constant surveillance across such expansive facilities.

"The robot obviously doesn't get sick or go on vacation and things like that," Michael Subhan, Ghost Robotics' chief growth officer, told Business Insider.

One robot can cost between $165,000 and $300,000, depending on its features. But companies say the investment can pay for itself in under two years, especially when compared to the cost of staffing humans.

"We know that the cost for a human guard is around $150,000. So we look at that ROI — instead of having two guards at $300,000, you can have one guard and a robot," said Subhan.

Still, operators say humans aren't going anywhere just yet.

"We're not there to replace the human guard. We sort of augment the guard," Subhan said, though he did also say the robot could replace one of two guards at a location, so there's clearly still an intention to replace human workers.

Security teams can monitor live video feeds from centralized control rooms while the robots handle routine patrols or enter areas with extreme temperatures. This added flexibility is crucial as more data centers are built in challenging environments, where constant physical patrols can be difficult or even unsafe.

While AI-powered tools like these offer clear operational benefits, they also come with environmental tradeoffs. These include increased energy consumption and resource use, which must be carefully weighed against the benefits as the technology continues to evolve.

The bigger picture is that the rapid advancement of AI is fueling a massive infrastructure boom, and robotics companies are eager to be part of it.

"There are 5,000 data centers in the US alone, 800 to a thousand new data centers being built currently," Subhan said. "So we see that as a large market for us."

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