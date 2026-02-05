  • Business Business

Officials rush to take legal action as Google data center drains major water source: 'Really bad effects down the line'

"We're in drought conditions now."

by Daniel Gala

Photo Credit: iStock

Officials in Virginia have been exploring legislative options to limit the strain that data centers put on local water supplies, according to WDBJ.

"Northern Virginia is the largest data center market in the world, constituting 13% of all reported data center operational capacity globally and 25% of the capacity in the Americas," according to the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which provides information to Virginia state policymakers. 

While these data centers provide economic benefits, like well-paying jobs, they take an enormous toll on available resources, including electricity and water. 

The Environmental and Energy Study Institute found that a single large data center can consume as much as 5 million gallons of water today. That's the equivalent water use of a town with a population of up to 50,000 people.  

Virginia lawmakers have sought to address the water consumption issue through a variety of legislative proposals, WDBJ reported. 

A Google plan to build a massive data center that is projected to become the largest water user in the area has spurred lawmakers to take action. They have put forward a proposal that would require the tech giant to install rainwater-capture systems on at least 30% of the facility's rooftops. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies

Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients.

Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated.

Learn more

Local advocates have urged lawmakers to take action, arguing that changes to global weather patterns have made future water supplies unpredictable. 

"We're in drought conditions now. Climate change means that weather patterns and water levels are going to become even more unstable," said Ben Verschoor, a local advocate who lives in Roanoke, Virginia. "We have not gotten a lot of guarantees that this couldn't have really bad effects down the line."

In other words, it's likely that droughts will only increase water scarcity, which will have negative effects on people everywhere.

Verschoor is a member of the Southwest Virginia Data Center Transparency Alliance, an advocacy group. While the group supports the rainwater capture requirements, it's urged lawmakers to go further. Establishing strict water usage requirements for data centers is another strategy that could hold data centers accountable for their resource use.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Virginia is not the first state to seek to rein in the way large corporations exploit vital resources. Residents of Florida have pushed back against plans by Blue Origin. Last December, the spaceflight company established by billionaire Jeff Bezos wanted to dump 500,000 gallons of wastewater per day into the Indian River Lagoon.

Similarly, locals in Benson, Arizona have fought against a proposed aluminum recycling plant. They said the plant would significantly increase air pollution and deplete limited water supplies.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x