Arizona State University launches first-of-its-kind school after receiving largest donation in university history: 'I've made this a priority'

"We need their voices and commitment to sustain a healthy planet."

Arizona State University is turning one of the world's biggest environmental challenges into an educational opportunity.

According to AZ Central, a record-breaking $115 million donation from philanthropist and former Walmart chairman Rob Walton will launch the Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures: a new hub dedicated to training the next generation of leaders in biodiversity protection and global sustainability.

The school, part of ASU's College of Global Futures, will focus on combining research, education, and community partnerships to address the planet's rapidly declining biodiversity.

ASU president Michael Crow announced the news during Climate Week in New York, calling the initiative "a worthy honor for all that Rob has done" and a major step toward tackling the urgent environmental challenges of our time.

Walton's passion for conservation dates back 25 years, inspired by his visits to nature preserves in South Africa and national parks across the U.S. Since then, he's become one of the world's leading private funders of environmental efforts, pledging $100 million toward protecting U.S. national parks in addition to serving on the board of Conservation International.

"We need nature to survive. We need clean air, clean water, and food that is healthy. All those things come from nature," Walton told ASU News. "Ultimately, I've made this a priority."

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

The new conservation school builds on ASU's longstanding reputation as a global leader in sustainability. Under Crow's leadership, the university became the first in the nation to offer degrees in sustainability in 2006, and today it ranks first in the U.S. for sustainability efforts, from climate-focused research to public policy innovation.

Set to open in 2025, the Rob Walton School of Conservation Futures will also launch a Conservation Futures Academy, offering hands-on training for high school students, working professionals, and executives who want to make a positive impact in their fields. The initiative aims to empower a generation of problem-solvers equipped to restore ecosystems and protect biodiversity in a rapidly warming world.

"Conservation is not the work of a single field or discipline. It's a calling that demands talent, creativity, and leadership from every background," Conservation International interim CEO Daniela Raik told ASU News.

The effort will not only strengthen ASU's research network but also help communities in Arizona and beyond adapt to Earth's overheating and protect the natural resources that sustain everyday life. By prioritizing education and collaboration, the university hopes to shape conservation as a shared civic value, not a partisan issue.

As Walton put it, "Students bring fresh ideas, energy, and innovation. They're the next generation of leaders, researchers, and advocates. We need their voices and commitment to sustain a healthy planet."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.