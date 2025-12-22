Dashcam captures shocking road rage incident during rush hour: 'Both need their licenses yanked'

Rush hour is already enough of a test of patience — and a dashcam clip making the rounds online shows just how fast a stressful commute can veer into something far more dangerous.

Shared on r/TeslaCam, the video captures a four-lane highway moving at a crawl when a black Mazda slows almost to a stop and drifts toward the left lane. A gray Chevy van immediately dives across, cutting in beside it, shoving it back where it started. What follows looks less like driving and more like two stubborn shopping carts trying to occupy the same checkout line.

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The vehicles creep forward side by side, each refusing to give the other any space. Moments later, the van swings behind the Mazda, edges into the next lane, nearly clips a passing truck, and swerves back in front — bumping the Mazda's front end in the process.

People in the comments weren't exactly shocked, but the frustration was loud and clear.

One viewer wrote: "Both need their licenses yanked."

"If Chevy boy didn't pull over now he's a hit and run," another added.



And one commenter summed up the mood that many commuters share: "I will never, ever understand road rage."

While this plays out like pure chaos, the ripple effects are larger than one heated moment. Sudden stops, hard accelerations, and swerving all force vehicles to burn extra fuel — especially in heavy traffic — multiplying pollution during the busiest part of the day.

And when collisions do happen, the debris, fluids, and damaged materials don't just disappear; they end up in tow yards and scrapyards or are washed into storm drains, adding to the environmental load our communities already struggle with.

Moments like this remind us why safer streets matter, from better-designed traffic patterns to smarter driver-assist tech that steps in before tempers flare.

Cities experimenting with congestion management and car-slowing road redesigns are already seeing fewer crashes and cleaner air as a result. And cleaner transportation options — whether that's the adoption of electric vehicles, expanded public transit, or car-free commuting lanes — help chip away at the stress and pollution that surge during gridlock.

At the very least, this video is a nudge for all of us: keeping cool behind the wheel isn't just good driving etiquette. It makes our roads, our neighborhoods, and the air we share a whole lot safer.

