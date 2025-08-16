Nearly three-quarters of homeowners are concerned about rapidly rising power costs: 'American consumers are not taking ... rising energy prices lightly'

"There is tremendous opportunity for increased competition in the market."

If you feel like your energy bills keep climbing, you're not alone — and you're not imagining things.

According to a new EcoFlow-Horowitz survey of homeowners in California, Texas, and Florida, 74% anticipate that the cost of electricity will continue rising in the near future. Meanwhile, 61% say their electric bill is already too high, and 75% are always looking for ways to lower it.

"American consumers are not taking the rising energy prices lightly," EcoFlow noted in a statement. "They're taking stock of the increasing frequency of power outages, the rise in energy prices, and are concerned about the effects of extreme weather."

This pressure is especially pronounced among older homeowners and those living in California, where power costs and grid instability are recurring concerns.

In response, more Americans are turning to solar power as a way to take control of their home energy. According to the same survey, 70% of homeowners have solar panels or are interested in getting them — with cost savings cited as the No. 1 reason.

Going solar is one of the most effective ways to cut long-term energy expenses while also reducing the pollution that contributes to Earth's warming. However, the high upfront cost remains a challenge for many families.



Thankfully, solar leasing programs such as Palmetto's LightReach initiative help homeowners avoid major upfront payments — sometimes with no money down — while still reaping the benefits of clean, affordable energy.

"There is tremendous opportunity for increased competition in the market for backup power and solar battery solutions in the United States," the Horowitz report noted.



Homeowners want systems that are affordable, easy to use, and reliable, especially as outages become more common and grid prices more volatile.

If leasing isn't the best fit for your situation, EnergySage offers a free platform where you can compare quotes for a solar installation and get matched with top-rated local installers.

Installing solar panels is one of the best home energy hacks — it can bring your electricity costs down to or near $0. EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes and potentially save up to $10,000 on an installation.

If you're ready to go solar but are unsure if leasing or buying solar panels is your best option, you can compare the pros and cons on Palmetto's list.

You can also swap your HVAC system for a heat pump and save nearly $400 per year. Mitsubishi has affordable, high-efficiency models to help you get started.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.