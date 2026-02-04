CEO paints bold prospect for crypto markets in 2026: 'I'll go on record as saying [this]'

For investors, these projections signal an opportunity but one that comes with high volatility.

Cryptocurrency could be on track for a breakout year. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse told CNBC he expects crypto markets to hit all-time highs in 2026 driven by growing institutional interest and new regulations that are shaking up the industry.

"I'm very bullish, and yes, I'll go on record as saying I think we'll see an all-time high," Garlinghouse said. Bitcoin, the world's largest crypto, hit around $126,000 in October before dropping under $75,000 on Feb. 3.



Garlinghouse spoke at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, pointing to legislation like the GENIUS Act as a key catalyst. Passed in June, the law introduces rules such as full reserve backing and monthly audits, giving the market a new layer of stability.

Ripple also scored a major legal win when the SEC dropped its four-year-old lawsuit that accused the company of raising $1.3 billion through XRP sales without registering it as a security. "Ripple stands alone as the company that fought back — and won on essential legal questions," chief legal officer Stuart Alderoty said.



These developments signal a turning point for mainstream adoption. Garlinghouse noted that major financial institutions that show interest in crypto represents a "massive sea change" that he believes the market hasn't fully priced in yet.

Ripple's XRP token, central to the company's payments network, was one of January's breakout performers, trading at about $1.90. Analysts at Standard Chartered project it could hit $8 in 2026 and $115.50 by 2028, meaning there is significant growth potential if adoption continues. For investors, these projections signal an opportunity but one that comes with high volatility.

Crypto's growth comes with a big sustainability question. Bitcoin mining alone consumes around 127 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, roughly equivalent to the annual energy use of Norway. However, the industry is exploring ways to power operations with renewable energy and finance clean energy projects. Experts say that if these trends scale, digital assets could reduce their climate impact while still supporting innovative financial systems.

Looking ahead, Garlinghouse expects more regulatory transparency with the Clarity Act and sees stablecoins scaling in a "very big way," potentially streamlining things such as payroll. "Cryptocurrencies are settling into a really nice opportunity to grow for the next 10 years," he said.

