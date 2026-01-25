Officials push for major changes that will impact future of crypto industry: 'Reflect the new crypto market environment'

South Korea is preparing to update how cryptocurrency transactions are monitored.

While more oversight might sound intimidating at first, officials say the changes are designed to make the fast-moving crypto market safer and better suited to how people use digital assets.

The country's Financial Intelligence Unit, which oversees domestic crypto exchanges, has formed a new task force to overhaul anti-money-laundering rules tied to digital currencies.

According to DL News, the group is expected to present a policy proposal by mid-2026 that could significantly reshape how crypto transactions are tracked, including requiring sender and recipient information for every transfer — no matter how small.

Right now, South Korea only applies these disclosure rules to crypto transactions above roughly $700. Under the proposed changes, that threshold could disappear entirely.

The goal, regulators say, is to bring crypto oversight closer in line with how traditional banks monitor wire transfers. This could ideally help authorities flag fraud, terrorism financing, and large-scale scams more effectively.

That matters because crypto crimes are becoming increasingly sophisticated and international. In one case, authorities in the United Kingdom seized more than 61,000 bitcoins linked to a massive fraud operation that targeted over 128,000 victims.

Supporters of the move say clearer rules could benefit everyday users as much as regulators. Stronger safeguards may help legitimize crypto markets, giving people more confidence when using digital currencies for payments, transfers, or savings.

Over time, that stability can encourage innovation, such as cleaner, more energy-efficient blockchain systems that avoid the heavy power demands associated with some older crypto networks.

The task force has said its work will focus on modernizing rules for crypto service providers, tightening inspections of non-compliant exchanges, and aligning South Korea more closely with international standards, such as the Financial Action Task Force's "travel rule."

Regulators have said the new framework is meant to "reflect the new crypto market environment." That phrasing suggests an effort to balance oversight with growth, rather than cracking down indiscriminately.

South Korea isn't alone in this approach. Other parts of Asia, including Hong Kong, have already rolled out tighter crypto and stablecoin regulations, signaling a broader push toward clearer rules.

