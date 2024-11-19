Shopper calls out clothing company for steep price tag on tattered products: 'Is this the new fashion?'

A shopper browsing Nordstrom's website was amused to see a pre-ripped T-shirt listed — but their amusement turned to shock when they noticed how much it cost.

They posted a screenshot of the T-shirt, which is labeled as "Destroyed," on the subreddit r/facepalm. Although it's ridden with holes on the front and back, it's selling for no less than $275.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Is this the new fashion?" the original poster wrote. "Nothing wrong with wearing them," they clarified, "but $275 for them seems like a stretch."

One commenter agreed, joking: "My washer does this for free."

Others had similar sentiments. "My inner curmudgeon chalks it up to people wanting instant aging," one person observed. "They don't want to walk around with deep blue stiff jeans for years and earn that tattered worn look."

Generally, people aren't wearing their clothes as much, or for as long, as they used to. According to Anthropocene magazine, the average American wears a piece of clothing just seven to 10 times before they toss it. That adds up to a staggering amount of polluting textile waste — approximately 92 million tons each year, per The Roundup.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Yet, as the commenter pointed out, even if they don't want to achieve the look naturally, people enjoy the look of something worn. And whatever the motivation is behind wanting a hole-y shirt for $275, the important fact is just that: People do want them.

"The only reason prices continue to go up is because people continue to pay for it," one person pointed out.

This isn't just true with clothing, of course, but it does play out in striking ways when it comes to fashion. Designer brands like Balenciaga have been slammed for making clothing that comes pre-stained but costs thousands of dollars.

🗣️ What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Critics argue that this type of product just incentivizes this wasteful pattern, increasing production and manufacturing rather than encouraging consumers to invest in clothing that lasts.

But for people who care about reducing their footprint — or even simply saving money on fashion — choosing to buy secondhand or simply give good use to a piece is a great way to age it for less.

"I wear old t-shirts with holes all the time. They have to be literally falling apart before I get rid of them," one person said. "If that makes me fashionable, I count that as a win."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.