Shopper sparks major debate after sharing photo of 'pretentious' trend: 'This is criminal exploitation'

"Spending high fashion prices for clothes that look like goodwill wouldn't accept them."

A fashion enthusiast catalyzed a debate after sharing an image of Balenciaga's grunge sneakers with the grunge community. Purposely designed with rips, scratches, and dirt marks, the shoes retail for $1,850 and are an attempt to mimic the distressed style of the late '80s to '90s movement.

Similar worn and baggy clothes from Balenciaga's Summer 2023 Collection include destroyed jeans that retail for $2,450.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Redditors in the r/grunge forum were unimpressed with the shoes and discussed the consequences of luxury fashion.

"This is THE opposite of grunge," wrote one user. "Grunge style is not 'flannel and beat up shoes for $1000.'"









"This is criminal exploitation," responded another Redditor.

"Hideous and pretentious," wrote one user.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Trends like Balenciaga's distressed sneakers are not only wasteful but also disrespectful. As Redditors highlighted, charging thousands of dollars for purposely worn-out apparel is pretentious. And it's arguably wasteful when a similar look can be achieved by using shoes normally or buying actually used footwear and making your own modifications.

From an environmental standpoint, the distressed shoes are an example of the fashion industry's harmful practices. Per reports by Earth.org, the fashion industry is one of the biggest global polluters, accounting for 10% of the world's dirty energy emissions.

On top of harmful pollutants, luxury fashion brands like Balenciaga perpetuate trends that drive overconsumption. Constantly changing styles and trends make consumers feel like they have to purchase new items, driving the detrimental cycle of overconsumption.

🗣️ What should the government do about the fast fashion industry?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Instead of spending thousands of dollars on a single pair of shoes, consider making your next purchase secondhand. Thrifting is a great way to discover valuable items at a fraction of the cost. It's also an easy way to reduce your environmental footprint.

And it might even help you get that distressed, worn-out look while you're at it — though, by and large, most items in thrift stores remain in good to unused condition.

Redditors continued to discuss the outrageously priced shoes.

"I can't think of anything more douchey than spending high fashion prices for clothes that look like goodwill wouldn't accept them," wrote one user.

"I think all fashion trends are stupid," responded another Redditor.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.