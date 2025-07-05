  • Business Business

Officials stunned by results of pilot program to solve major issue in food industry: 'It's hard, but doable'

"This was the first [US] initiative."

by Mandela Namaste
A pilot program in Northern California designed to test the large-scale workability of a reusable cup system has recently concluded, and the results are wildly positive, reported Triple Pundit. 

Tested across 30 restaurants in the Petaluma area, this program lasted three months and saw around 220,000 reusable cups returned. That number represents just over half of the total number of cups distributed and surpasses the environmental break-even point, meaning that reuse has outperformed single-use options in terms of sustainability. 

Participation, public awareness, and consumer sentiment were all high as well, with about 85% of surveyed residents excited by the project. As a result, the organizers of the program have reached out to brands, retailers, and cities around the country to join new long-term reuse initiatives launching in 2026.

"This was the first [US] initiative to offer reusable cups as a to-go option across multiple restaurants in one city," said Carolina Lobel, senior director at Closed Loop Partners' Center for the Circular Economy, the organization behind the project, per Triple Pundit. "Customers ordering from any of the 30-plus participating restaurants automatically received beverages in reusable purple cups — no sign-up, deposit or app required."

Lobel's quote gets at a fundamental block facing many citizens on the road to sustainability — changing behavior. 

Lots of people may be pro-environment but don't have the necessary resources to act in accordance with those beliefs. This pilot program took care of those concerns by placing the onus on participating businesses to provide the reusable cups and instructions on how to use and dispose of them afterwards. 

The overwhelmingly positive response from the Petaluma community then suggests a constituency willing to embrace green innovation on a larger scale, as long as local governments and the private sector continue to provide supply-side guidance to their citizens.

Reducing waste helps keep trash out of our landfills and our oceans. It also cuts back on the resources needed — including dirty fuels — to make new products, reducing planet-heating pollution and the health hazards that come along with it. 

"We proved that reuse at scale is possible," Lobel said, per Triple Pundit. "It's hard, but doable, and now we're taking the lessons from Petaluma to new cities across the country."

