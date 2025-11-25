Passerby sparks outrage with photo of concerning discovery in store dumpster: 'There were so many'

Some companies are trying to improve.

After the holiday season came to a close last year, the cheer seemingly went down the chute with all the unsold goods.

What's happening?

A Reddit post shared to r/DumpsterDiving showcased piles of unsold goods that had been tossed in the trash. In this case, it wasn't just a few decorations. The bin was overflowing with unopened gingerbread houses, candy canes, and boxed holiday kits, sparking disbelief from shoppers who said the waste was both unnecessary and heartbreaking.

"There were so many Gingerbread Houses and Candy Canes I couldn't even take them all in my truck!" the poster wrote.

One commenter said: "I just got the same haul from similar store. Like 20 of those gingerbread houses."

"Gingerbread houses are absolutely fire as a snack," another added.

The image joined a number of online posts that have exposed the scale of seasonal retail waste, especially after big holidays, when unsold stock gets trashed instead of donated or discounted.

Why is product waste important?

Each year, U.S. retailers throw away 8% of their items, which translates to millions of pounds of garbage in the form of food, decor, clothing, and toys. While some of these items are perishable or unfit for resale, most could still be reused, recycled, or donated.

When they reach landfills, food-based products such as gingerbread and candy generate methane, an extremely harmful gas that contributes to Earth's overheating. Packaging from those same items, often made of plastic, can take decades to break down.

Beyond the environmental toll, this kind of waste is especially painful during the holidays, as millions of Americans experience food insecurity and could benefit from these unused products.

Is the store doing anything about this?

While the store wasn't named in the post, the issue echoes similar incidents. Large retailers such as Target and Walmart have faced backlash after videos showed dumpsters filled with merchandise.

Some companies are trying to improve. For example, Target has pledged to reduce landfill waste by increasing product donations and recycling. Others partner with nonprofit groups to redistribute unsold items before they expire or go out of season, but these efforts don't always extend to every location or franchise.

What's being done about product waste more broadly?

A number of companies and organizations are working to keep usable goods out of the trash. Some grocery stores and manufacturers partner with programs including Feeding America, which reroutes food before it spoils. Others use discount resale platforms such as Martie or Too Good to Go, which sell surplus goods at steep discounts to prevent waste.

Individuals can take simple steps to help, supporting retailers with proven donation and sustainability programs, buying holiday items secondhand or from clearance sections, and repurposing unused decorations.

