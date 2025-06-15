Drug store employee sparks outrage after sharing truth about store policy: 'So frustrating'

While some items returned to stores are resold at discounted prices or donated, many are discarded because it's cheaper or because of liability issues.

One Reddit user vented about having to throw away customer returns because of store policy, sparking an important discussion about retail waste in the r/Anticonsumption community.

What happened?

The original poster shared that they work at a drug store, and more often than not, returns are placed in the disposable bin. They explained that if an item such as makeup, food, medicine, or clothing leaves the store, they can't resell it, leading many consumer goods to go to waste.

Making matters worse, the OP said customers who frequent their store return multiple items, which they described as "depressing."

"I get that stuff is overpriced and I have nothing against people getting an item cheaper. But it's so frustrating to have to throw perfectly good products away because they bought it and then found out they could get it cheaper," they wrote.

Why is retail waste concerning?

Retail waste is a significant source of pollution worldwide, with the United States, China, and India contributing substantially to the problem. According to The Verge, 5 billion pounds of returned goods are disposed of in landfills in the U.S., even if the items are still in decent condition. This leads to the release of harmful gases, such as methane, as items decompose, and chemicals in discarded goods can leach into soil and groundwater.

"People need to be aware that there are environmental consequences of sending back their returns. You know, they don't just go into thin air and disappear," Sharon Cullinane, a professor at the University of Gothenburg in Sweden, told The Verge.

Businesses and consumers also suffer from retail waste, as the cost of unwanted items is typically passed on to the public to offset losses. Many resources needed to manufacture products, such as water, land, and energy, are wasted, too, when goods are thrown away. This leads to significant strain on the environment and processes required to produce new items.

Are companies doing anything about this?

It's unknown where the OP works, but it appears that the retailer has stringent policies. However, stores such as Walmart are taking steps to reduce waste by offering paper-based refillable cartons of hand soap, launching programs to recycle beauty products, and implementing trade-in programs that allow customers to exchange old electronics for rewards.

What's being done about retail waste more broadly?

Re-Commerce Atacama and Goodwill are tackling textile waste specifically by offering discounts on designer pieces that were discarded in landfills and repurposed as well as establishing collection points where customers can drop off used clothing and other items.

The Verge noted that customers can "reduce the environmental impact of their returns" by taking items to collection centers or returning them quickly to increase the chances they'll be resold.

Another way to help both your wallet and the planet is by selling old items or taking advantage of recycling programs that come with rewards, such as Trashie's Take Back Bag for unwanted clothing.

