Residents wage legal battle with bitcoin mining company over controversial plans: 'Rushed the process'

Residents in Hood County, Texas, are pushing back against nonstop industrial noise from a nearby bitcoin mining facility — and the company behind it has fired back with a lawsuit.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that, according to the lawsuit, county officials "rushed the process" and urged the county judge to sign it quickly because "time is of the essence." The complaint alleges the county mishandled a petition to incorporate the neighborhood as a new city.

What's happening?

The dispute centers on a mining site operated by MARA Holdings in Hood County. Residents have been trying to incorporate their neighborhood to gain legal authority to impose local noise restrictions after years of frustration over the nonstop hum of industrial cooling fans.

According to The Texas Tribune, thousands of fans work around the clock to cool down nearly 60,000 computers in the facility.

This petition is just one example of towns, state officials, private groups, and youth groups taking action and holding corporations accountable.

A MARA spokesperson wrote to KERA that the company took legal action in response to the residents' push to form their own city, which "serves no lawful or legal purpose."

Per the Star-Telegram, the lawsuit alleged that the election administrator, Stephanie Cooper, didn't verify the petition signatures before Hood County Judge Ron Massingill signed the order and placed it on the November ballot.

This prompted MARA to file its lawsuit in federal court, suing local officials, claiming they allowed an illegal petition to incorporate an area along Mitchell Bend Highway.

Why are Bitcoin mining plants concerning?

Mining cryptocurrency like bitcoin consumes approximately 91 terawatt-hours of electricity per year — that's more than the total energy used by Finland, which is home to over 5 million people, The New York Times reported.

In Texas, where the energy market is deregulated and electricity costs are low, such facilities have expanded rapidly. The MIT Technology Review noted that their massive energy use also generates significant heat.

Still, the World Economic Forum pointed out that crypto mining could drive affordable energy projects. In the Congo, for instance, a bitcoin mine uses surplus energy and is helping fund conservation projects, per the BBC.

What's being done about bitcoin mining plants?

The Hood County vote to incorporate failed in November, with most residents rejecting the proposal, according to the Tribune. However, some locals aren't giving up and plan to pursue another route, as Cointelegraph shared.

The World Economic Forum noted that lawmakers are proposing legislation to regulate cryptocurrency, with some pushing for a moratorium on mining operations that use dirty energy sources.

Experts say future solutions may lie in pairing crypto facilities with renewable power sources and improved oversight — helping communities like Hood County coexist with a rapidly evolving industry.

