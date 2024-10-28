Residents living near Bitcoin-mining facility file lawsuit over major day-and-night disruption: 'An unreasonable impact'

"In such a short time, Bitcoin mining has completely altered our community, for the worse."

A Texas community southwest of Fort Worth is fed up with noise from a Bitcoin mining facility and has filed a lawsuit alleging the company's operations have ruined residents' quality of life.

What's happening?

As detailed by Inside Climate News (ICN), environmental law group Earthjustice is representing Granbury residents who filed a lawsuit against Bitcoin mine operator Marathon Digital Holdings in Hood County on Oct. 4. The lawsuit argues that the cryptomining facility generates "unrelenting noise and physical vibrations" impacting the health of the community.

"Proof-of-work cryptocurrency mining is an energy-intensive process involving tens of thousands of large computers running 24/7, and the constant roar of fans used to cool the machines results in excessive noise pollution," Earthjustice wrote in a media release, adding that dozens of individuals are suffering as a direct result of the facility's operations.

Residents have reported permanent hearing loss, tinnitus, and severe cases of vertigo, as well as an inability to get a full night's sleep and enjoy their properties in peace.

"In such a short time, Bitcoin mining has completely altered our community, for the worse," Granbury resident Cheryl Shadden said in Earthjustice's release. "The around-the-clock mining isn't just driving up our electricity bills — it's costing us our health. We feel trapped."

Why is this important?

For its part, Marathon Digital told ICN that the "sounds from our operations are within the normal range experienced every day from a variety of sources." It added it was "not aware of any scientific basis to conclude that our operations are causing any health problems."

However, a growing body of research unrelated to the Granbury case suggests that excess noise pollution is a major public health concern, having been connected to learning difficulties in school-age children, an increased risk of heart diseases, and premature deaths.

"If you're constantly being denied a good night's sleep, or you're constantly having to deal with the noise in the background, that's an unreasonable impact," Earthjustice senior attorney Rodrigo Cantú told ICN of the situation in Granbury.

Moreover, even though Bitcoin mining facilities don't literally extract resources from the earth, as the description may suggest, they can still exact a significant toll on the environment as the computers work to validate the complex codes to approve Bitcoin transactions — as appears to be the case in Granbury.

According to ICN, Marathon Digital's facility depends upon the Wolf Hollow II gas-fired power plant. Constellation Energy recently applied for air permits as part of a proposed expansion that would allow the release of an additional 796,000 tons of planet-warming carbon dioxide.

Researchers have linked pollution from dirty fuels like gas to respiratory disorders, heart attacks, and early deaths, among other severe health complications.

What can be done about this?

Marathon Digital told ICN that it has upgraded 30% of its Bitcoin mining computers in Granbury to quiet liquid immersion cooling, and it is aiming to have another 20% converted by the end of 2024. Nonetheless, Earthjustice says in the lawsuit it is seeking a permanent order to keep Marathon from continuing to create an unreasonable amount of noise.

Granbury residents have also fought against the proposed natural gas power plant expansion by meeting with the state environmental agency, per ICN.

In your own community, voting in local elections is one way to make your voice heard on issues that affect you. Educating yourself about climate issues can also help you use your purchasing power to support brands and companies working toward a more sustainable future.

