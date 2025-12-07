Utility company celebrates completion of first-of-its-kind US facility: 'We are excited'

"We have been around for over 80 years."

In the shadow of the Columbia River, a small Washington town is leading a national energy revolution. The Douglas County Public Utility District was on the verge of launching the United States' first renewable hydrogen production facility owned and operated by a public utility, Fuel Cells Works reported.

In October, residents were invited to tour the facility, which had been under construction since March 2021. "The investment in this plant not only produces a fuel, but it helps us preserve our Wells Dam asset that is so important to our community," PUD General Manager Gary Ivory explained.

Hydrogen at the facility is produced through electrolysis, which splits water into hydrogen and oxygen. The 5-megawatt proton exchange membrane electrolyzer can generate up to 2 metric tons of hydrogen daily, and there is space for expansion if the pilot proves to be successful.

Tour attendees also got a close-up view of a Toyota Mirai fuel cell vehicle, which highlights one of the practical uses for the clean fuel. Washington's first public hydrogen fueling station opened in East Wenatchee in June, allowing residents to fuel their vehicles directly with this new energy source.

"We are excited to bring this clean fuel option to the community in addition to the clean hydropower they can use to charge their EVs," PUD Commissioner Molly Simpson noted.

But the pilot plant won't just produce hydrogen; it will also strengthen local energy infrastructure. By redirecting generation requests to the plant's hydrogen electrolyzer, the PUD can reduce mechanical strain on turbines at the Wells hydroelectric dam, reduce maintenance needs, and keep the regional power grid running smoothly.

"We have been around for over 80 years with the authority to provide people with electricity," Ivory told Fuel Cells Works. "I don't think 80 years ago they would have ever thought little Douglas PUD would be doing a cutting-edge project like this. Douglas PUD has this built-in innovation; it's part of our DNA."

Though the facility is now closed to the public because of the industrial nature of hydrogen production, it represents a step forward for sustainable energy. It also serves as a rare example of a small, publicly owned utility leading the way and influencing energy systems nationwide.

