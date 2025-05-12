States unveil first-of-its-kind plan to overhaul outdated energy systems: 'Essential to building a more affordable and reliable power grid'

"Collaboration and cooperation will help get more affordable electricity to customers."

Nine Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states have come together to improve electricity transmission throughout the region.

Their plan involves making electricity more affordable, building resilience to intense storms, and moving toward clean energy.

As CT News Junkie reported, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont are involved in the regional effort. These states are collaborating on a first-of-its-kind strategic action plan to advance clean, efficient, affordable energy solutions.

The collaborative's short-term goals include identifying transmission projects that improve reliability, lower costs, and reduce congestion. The states will also work to standardize high-voltage direct current systems and other transmission equipment.

They plan to advocate for federal reforms and develop new access and benefit sharing frameworks over the next few years.

"Working together is essential to building a more affordable and reliable power grid that meets Connecticut's energy, economic, and environmental needs," said Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes.

This effort is inspiring because it addresses gaps and inadequate energy planning systems in New England and the Mid-Atlantic. Major grid operators, including ISO New England, the New York Independent System Operator, and PJM Interconnection, have been historically plagued by high consumer costs, inefficiencies, and congestion.

When multiple states and entire regions come together to strengthen electricity systems, they have the power to reduce community reliance on polluting energy sources, including oil and coal. Such partnerships pave the way for a cleaner, more sustainable energy future with lower energy costs and less toxic air pollution.

Meanwhile, they can harness the power of promising regional offshore wind projects, which include Sunrise Wind and South Fork Wind near Long Island and Revolution Wind off the coast of Rhode Island and Connecticut.

"Collaboration and cooperation will help get more affordable electricity to customers throughout this economically vital part of the United States," said New York State Department of Public Service CEO Rory M. Christian. "This innovative plan will give our region the opportunity to investigate and assess key interregional transmission options that have the potential to make the electric grid more efficient and improve reliability for everyone in the region while reducing costs for ratepayers."

Vermont Department of Public Service Commissioner Kerrick Johnson added: "States across the Northeast share a common priority to ensure an affordable, reliable and sustainable electric grid. Transmission is at the heart of securing that energy future, and this Strategic Action Plan charts the course on how to make that happen."

