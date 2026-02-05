Expert debunks major industry's misleading 'propaganda' on social media: 'Let's call it what it is'

An Australian TikToker and electrification expert posted a video debunking deceptive claims from gas companies.

Sarah Aubrey is one of Australia's leading electrification advocates and experts, working to help people understand the dangers of gas and how to make the switch to electric appliances. On her TikTok account, Electrify This (@electrify_this), she shared a video explaining how "renewable gas" is pure propaganda.

In the clip, she states, "I think possibly one of the funniest things I've seen on social media over the last few weeks is ads for renewable gas. … What is going on here? Why is the gas industry doing this? And I thought, 'Oh, they're worried. They're worried that lots of Australians are getting off gas.'"

She explains that renewable gas is not a real thing. It's the gas industry's attempt at "[ingratiating themselves into the whole renewable transition," as she puts it.

At the end of her video, she clarifies without any room for confusion: "By the way, let's call it what it is. It's not natural gas. It's primarily methane gas, which is a dirty fossil fuel. Gas is a dirty fossil fuel."

In the clip, she also explains how having a gas stove or gas heater leaks gas into your home, which can cause various health problems. Namely, she highlighted the connection between asthma in children and gas stoves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

And she's right. One 2022 study concluded that 12.7% of childhood asthma in the United States can be attributed to gas stove use. That's just one of the many health considerations.

Sarah's mission is to help people get rid of their gas appliances and use electric ones instead. This saves people money, makes their homes healthier, and reduces pollution, so hers is an admirable mission.

Unfortunately, misinformation like "renewable gas" can make things confusing. One report found that major social media platforms such as Meta, YouTube, and X amplify this kind of false messaging, making it even worse. Another revealed that there are at least 137 companies actively promoting climate disinformation.

Thankfully, experts like Sarah are around to set the record straight.

Commenters were bewildered that any company could claim that gas is a renewable resource.

One person said, "Terrible. What a contradiction and more propaganda. It's just on such high rotation for unthinking Australians. Hopefully, it works against them."

And another wrote, "How can you even renew gas?! That doesn't make any sense."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.