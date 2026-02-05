  • Business Business

Expert debunks major industry's misleading 'propaganda' on social media: 'Let's call it what it is'

"That doesn't make any sense."

by Veronica Booth
One Australian expert took to TikTok to debunk the idea of renewable gas — and reveal the truth about the fossil fuel.

Photo Credit: TikTok

An Australian TikToker and electrification expert posted a video debunking deceptive claims from gas companies.

Sarah Aubrey is one of Australia's leading electrification advocates and experts, working to help people understand the dangers of gas and how to make the switch to electric appliances. On her TikTok account, Electrify This (@electrify_this), she shared a video explaining how "renewable gas" is pure propaganda.

@electrify_this Gas is a dirty fossil fuel. #getoffgas ♬ original sound - ELECTRIFY THIS

In the clip, she states, "I think possibly one of the funniest things I've seen on social media over the last few weeks is ads for renewable gas. … What is going on here? Why is the gas industry doing this? And I thought, 'Oh, they're worried. They're worried that lots of Australians are getting off gas.'"

She explains that renewable gas is not a real thing. It's the gas industry's attempt at "[ingratiating themselves into the whole renewable transition," as she puts it. 

At the end of her video, she clarifies without any room for confusion: "By the way, let's call it what it is. It's not natural gas. It's primarily methane gas, which is a dirty fossil fuel. Gas is a dirty fossil fuel."

In the clip, she also explains how having a gas stove or gas heater leaks gas into your home, which can cause various health problems. Namely, she highlighted the connection between asthma in children and gas stoves. 

And she's right. One 2022 study concluded that 12.7% of childhood asthma in the United States can be attributed to gas stove use. That's just one of the many health considerations. 

Sarah's mission is to help people get rid of their gas appliances and use electric ones instead. This saves people money, makes their homes healthier, and reduces pollution, so hers is an admirable mission.

Unfortunately, misinformation like "renewable gas" can make things confusing. One report found that major social media platforms such as Meta, YouTube, and X amplify this kind of false messaging, making it even worse. Another revealed that there are at least 137 companies actively promoting climate disinformation

Thankfully, experts like Sarah are around to set the record straight. 

Commenters were bewildered that any company could claim that gas is a renewable resource. 

One person said, "Terrible. What a contradiction and more propaganda. It's just on such high rotation for unthinking Australians. Hopefully, it works against them."

And another wrote, "How can you even renew gas?! That doesn't make any sense."

