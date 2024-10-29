New report reveals over 130 organizations funded to spread lies to the public: 'We should know who'

"Their goal is to run out the clock and keep extracting their profits."

Influential people connected to the dirty energy industry are funding groups that spread false information about our changing climate.

As the Public News Service reported, the Climate Accountability Research Project revealed the names of donors attempting to misinform the public and block climate action.

Chuck Collins, co-author of the report and co-founder of the project, said, "There are 137 organizations that are actively involved in promoting climate disinformation, challenging the science, sowing doubt, and blocking alternatives. Their goal is to run out the clock and keep extracting their profits."

Those profits come through completely legal, tax-deductible donations protected under the First Amendment.

Instead of paying taxes to support schools and roads, wealthy donors named in the report are paying think tanks and media outlets determined to hinder climate progress.

With more money to work with, those organizations can perpetuate junk science beliefs to influence Congress and public policy, making our planet less sustainable and livable.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Labeled as "Climate Criminals," many of the donors' names and photos are displayed online with their profiles and anti-environmental work. However, some donors' names remain anonymous because they contributed money through donor-advised funds and other groups.

The website also has a link to nominate people for the 2025 Climate Criminals list.

This information is important because it calls out people who financially support the spread of disinformation about our rapidly overheating planet. With that knowledge, the general public can make more informed decisions about the companies they work for and the organizations perpetuating myths about our planet.

🗣️ Do you think misinformation is a major problem in America today?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Increased transparency also sheds light on exactly who is paying to put out false claims or hide the truth about planet-warming gases, climate-related extreme weather events, and the impacts of dirty energy.

Collins said, "We should know who is blocking our ability to respond in a timely way to climate change, and we should hold those people accountable."

To learn more, you can read the full Fossil Fuel Philanthropy report. You can also take action by signing the petition to demand the International Criminal Court open investigations into these people for crimes against humanity.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.