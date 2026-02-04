Judge strikes down officials' 5th attempt at halting crucial projects in major US region: 'Big win for … families and our future'

The impact has been dramatic for some US households.

In another victory for renewable energy projects, a federal judge has blocked an attempt by the current administration to stop construction of a multibillion-dollar windfarm project off the coast of New York State, the New York Times reported.

The move marked the fifth time that courts have intervened to allow projects to proceed as originally planned despite administration efforts to the contrary.

Kathy Hochul, the governor of New York, hailed the court's ruling as a "big win for New York workers, families and our future. It puts union workers back on the job, keeps billions in private investment in New York and delivers the clean, reliable power our grid needs, especially as extreme weather becomes more frequent," per the New York Times.

In recent years, everyday Americans have seen their electricity bills skyrocket, largely due to the increased demand that energy-hungry data centers have placed on the aging power grid.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration found that the residential retail price of electricity rose by 5.5% from November 2024 to November 2025.

The impact has been even more dramatic for those living close to data centers. A Bloomberg analysis showed that residential customers near data centers saw their monthly electricity bills leap by as much as 267% in just five years.

To slow rising electricity prices, energy production must grow at a rate comparable to the increasing demand. However, the current administration's moves aimed at blocking large-scale renewable energy projects, as well as canceling government incentives for home solar installations, have hampered those efforts.

Advocates have called the court's ruling on the New York State windfarm a step in the right direction. Once completed, the windfarm will be able to produce enough electricity to power 600,000 homes, per the New York Times.

A spokesperson for Orsted, the Danish energy company behind the multibillion-dollar project, said that construction on the offshore wind turbines would resume "as soon as possible," according to the New York Times.

In September, the same federal judge ruled that construction on Orsted projects off the coast of Connecticut and Rhode Island also could continue.

