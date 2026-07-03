Trump's permit delays put $121 billion in US wind, solar, and storage at risk

About 92 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects are now facing tougher federal scrutiny.

More than $121 billion slated for renewable energy is at stake, with permit delays stalling the development of solar, wind, and battery storage projects in the United States, according to new analysis from energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

With electricity demand rising, the delay comes as the country faces mounting pressure to build the grid quickly, as households seek relief from rising utility bills.

What's happening?

As Reuters noted (via Insurance Journal), the bottleneck highlights a disconnect with one of President Donald Trump's energy priorities.

While his administration has pushed for faster infrastructure development to handle AI-driven growth, it has simultaneously pushed back on renewable projects.

According to Wood Mackenzie, about 92 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects are now facing tougher federal scrutiny — enough capacity to power roughly 69 million homes.

On private land, the biggest hurdle remains wetland permitting handled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, according to Reuters. A directive issued last year by the Department of the Interior also requires senior-level approval for renewable permits throughout the entire process.

As a result, roughly 32% of the country's early-stage renewable pipeline now faces extra federal review, according to Wood Mackenzie's analysis. Wind developers are also reportedly dealing with slower airspace reviews from the Department of Defense.

All in all, around 7 gigawatts of capacity on federal land was canceled or stalled last year, per Reuters.

Why does it matter?

Permit delays can ripple outward to households, workers, and local governments that were expecting new sources of electricity, construction jobs, lease payments, and tax revenue.

Wind, solar, and storage projects also help replace dirtier power sources and reduce air pollution linked to extreme weather, including more intense heat waves and wildfires. Slowing those projects can make it harder to move toward cleaner air and a more resilient grid.

What's being done?

Even with delays at the federal level, clean energy development has continued. Many projects on private land are still moving through state and local processes, and developers are increasingly trying to design projects to avoid areas likely to trigger the toughest reviews.

There's also been a bipartisan push to speed up federal permitting for major projects, per Reuters. However, Kaitlin Fung, senior research analyst at Wood Mackenzie, noted in the firm's press release that "not all cancellations are due to permitting challenges."

"Some also stem from supply chain constraints and tighter financing conditions," she explained.

For households, exploring rooftop solar and home battery storage solutions, or looking into community solar, can help lower energy bills to provide a measure of financial relief.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.