Power company CEO speaks out against government's strategy for bringing America's energy back: 'The train has already left the station'

The conversation surrounding renewable energy is deeply entrenched in the political landscape, and leaders in the energy space are speaking out.

At the Politico Energy Summit in June, John Ketchum, CEO and chair of NextEra Energy, spoke out against the Republican Party's approach to bringing back American energy and manufacturing.

While Ketchum, whose energy company produces renewable, natural gas, and nuclear energy, agrees with the GOP's notion of increasing American energy, he disagrees with President Donald Trump's amendment to Executive Order 14241, which intends to reinvigorate the coal industry.

"The train has already left the station on coal," Ketchum said, per Politico.

Renewable energy, or clean energy, refers to natural energy sources that restore themselves quicker than they are consumed, such as wind and solar power. These are growing energy sources, making their way quickly into the fabric of daily life.

On the other hand, the coal industry has been in decline since 2009 for several reasons. For one, environmental regulations to mitigate coal's polluting capabilities and production of heat-trapping gases have ceased some production, according to Stanford University.

Ketchum told Politico that the surge in needed energy over the next 20 years could leave the country facing energy shortages if renewable energy is not utilized.

"We cannot afford to do that. If we do that … we will bring this economic expansion in the United States to a screeching halt," Ketchum said.

As the Trump administration continues to shift funding, resources, and tax incentives away from renewable energy projects and purchases, the time is now to invest in clean energy.

