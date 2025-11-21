New report reveals surprising shift in major energy market — here's what's happening

For the first time ever, renewable electricity usage overtook the energy generated from coal in Australia, as reported by The Guardian.

In September 2025, the country generated 9.24 terawatt hours of electricity from solar power, wind, hydro, and biomass (the burning of organic material), while 8.8 terawatt hours of electricity were generated from burning coal. The majority of the renewable energy was dedicated to increased electricity production from windfarms in Tasmania and from solar farms around the country.

The Guardian also reported that in the first half of 2025, electricity generation from renewable energy sources also surpassed coal-powered energy, globally.

This is great news for the environment and an indication that we are moving in the right direction.

It is important to the health of our planet to move away from coal-generated power in order to reduce harmful air pollution. The burning of coal releases a mixture of hazardous substances that have been determined by scientists to lead to serious health issues in humans such as lung cancer and other respiratory ailments as well as cardiovascular issues. The particulate matter has also been linked to Alzheimer's disease and can even cross the placental barrier in pregnant women, posing a risk to unborn babies.

Research suggests that there is a strong link between coal pollution and premature mortality.



This air pollution also affects the economy, food production, and wildlife and the balance of ecosystems as the planet overheats.

Renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, and hydroelectric power can help cut down on pollution, as the New York Times reported, which will improve air quality and reduce the reliance on coal that contributes to the overheating of the planet (explained here by NASA). It can help prevent the health risks and can create a more hospitable environment for people and animals alike.

In addition, making the transition from coal to renewable energy sources produces new jobs and economic benefits, so it's a win-win.

Environmentalists hope that the positive trends we are seeing in Australia and around the globe regarding renewable energy usage will continue in order to support a brighter future.

