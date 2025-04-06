Major companies launch collaboration to test breakthrough fuel solution: 'Transformative'

Three South African companies are making an exciting leap toward sustainability with a first-of-its-kind renewable diesel pilot. Sasol, Anglo American, and De Beers have partnered to test plant-based fuel that could reduce carbon pollution while maintaining efficient mining operations, Reuters reported.

This marks a significant step forward in the country's clean energy transition that could ultimately benefit businesses and consumers alike.

Announced at the African Mining Indaba in Cape Town on Feb. 4, the project will use Solaris and Moringa plants, grown on 20 hectares of land provided by De Beers, to produce renewable diesel, according to Reuters. These crops have been explored as biofuel sources in other regions because of their high oil content and potential for sustainable cultivation.

Pre-feasibility studies are complete, and initial production trials have begun, the companies said. If successful, this fuel will power De Beers' mining operations, helping reduce emissions while demonstrating the potential of renewable diesel in the mining sector.

Unlike biodiesel, which often requires blending with fossil fuels, renewable diesel meets conventional diesel standards while significantly reducing greenhouse gas pollution. It can be used in existing diesel engines without modification, making it an attractive option for industries looking to lower their carbon footprint without disrupting operations.

The mining industry, which has traditionally relied on fossil fuels, is under increasing pressure to adopt greener practices. If this pilot succeeds, it could encourage further investment in renewable fuels, potentially expanding beyond mining to other sectors such as transportation and agriculture. South Africa also imports a significant portion of its fuel, so developing a local renewable diesel industry could improve energy security and create new economic opportunities.

As global industries push for greener energy solutions, South Africa is taking real action. If all goes well, this pilot could be the first step in a larger movement toward renewable fuels that positions the country as a leader in sustainable innovation while creating economic and environmental benefits for its people.

"Renewable diesel is transformative," Sasol Executive Vice President Sarushen Pillay stated, per Reuters, at the signing ceremony. "It meets the technical standards of conventional diesel while significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

