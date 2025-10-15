Officials launch pilot program that could transform trucking industry: 'Charting a course'

The Village of Croton-on-Hudson in Westchester County, New York, is committed to the environment, announcing the launch of a Renewable Diesel (RD) pilot program, as the River Journal North reported.

"By using proven tools like renewable diesel today, Croton-on-Hudson is taking immediate action to reduce emissions," said the Federated Conservationists of Westchester County (FCWC). "With the launch of this renewable diesel pilot, the Village of Croton-on-Hudson is charting a course to a cleaner future for all."

The goal is to lower both planet-warming pollution and nitrogen oxide pollution. There is potential to expand renewable diesel fuel to the entire fleet of heavy-duty vehicles, increasing the positive impact.

The RD pilot vehicles are showing a 65%-67% reduction in CO2 emissions, a change that, if expanded to the entire fleet, could result in a 12.5% reduction of the municipality's total carbon footprint.

The pilot program is also showing an 11.5% reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions. These harmful air pollutants contribute to smog, elevated ozone levels in the atmosphere, and respiratory issues among humans.

Petroleum diesel fuel has a significant impact on the environment and human health. It is most commonly used by larger vehicles. Most school buses, for example, still run on diesel fuel. They release toxic fumes that have been linked to respiratory issues, lower test scores, and reduced school attendance.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of the RD pilot program is that renewable diesel serves as a "drop-in" replacement for petroleum diesel, enabling an immediate reduction in tailpipe emissions. There is no need to modify or replace the municipality's existing vehicles or fueling infrastructure.

There is excitement surrounding the potential outcome of the transition, which is expected to bring immediate environmental and health benefits. President of the New York League of Conservation Voters Julie Tighe is encouraging a statewide clean fuel standard, incorporating renewable diesel to reduce emissions and air pollution. This can be implemented much more quickly than a complete switch to EVs, which requires a significant investment in vehicle and infrastructure replacement.

"We are in a climate emergency and we need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions without delay. This pilot delivers significant, measurable results for our community," said Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh. "Renewable Diesel has the potential to help us combat the climate crisis … while we transition to an electric fleet, we should be exploring the cleanest fuel sources possible."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.