Renault is bringing back the Twingo, and the newly revealed electric version is already charming drivers.

The automaker unveiled the Renault Twingo E-Tech, a compact electric vehicle with a playful design and flexible interior — and Auto Express covered all the juicy details about this "adorable" car. With an expected starting price of around $22,000, it could be one of the most affordable EVs poised to hit the market.

Inspired by the '90s-era frog-eyed original, the new Twingo stays true to its quirky roots while offering modern technology, a 163-mile estimated range, and five doors (compared to the original three-door Twingo).

Photo Credit: Renault

The exterior channels the iconic Twingo personality with big LED "horseshoe" lights and a compact body designed for city streets. Inside, Renault leaned into playful nostalgia — patterned carpets, color pops, a bold red hazard button, and a roomy cabin that can fit tall passengers. Plus, the trunk can expand to 360 liters (nearly 13 cubic feet) of cargo space with sliding rear seats.

With its lower price point, the Twingo could help more people switch to an EV. Drivers who switch save money on fuel and maintenance — just think: no oil changes or spark plugs that need attention. EVs are also quieter and don't generate tailpipe pollution, meaning better air quality and a healthier community.

While some critics raise concerns about battery manufacturing and mineral extraction, research consistently shows that EVs produce much less pollution over their lifetimes than gas cars. One Massachusetts Institute of Technology study found gas vehicles average 350 grams of carbon pollution per mile, compared to 200 grams for EVs charged on today's U.S. grid.

Renault designed the Twingo for budget-conscious buyers, but the savings increase when owners charge at home. Home charging is typically much cheaper than public charging, often saving hundreds of dollars per year. Homeowners interested in a Level 2 charger can get free, instant estimates through Qmerit. Adding home solar only compounds those savings — for anyone considering installing solar panels, EnergySage is another trusted resource for quotes.

Not only do solar panels let EV owners reduce their dependence on the public grid, but they also reduce some of the planet-warming pollution from dirty energy. It's a win for the planet and your budget. Readers can explore vetted installers and potentially save up to $10,000 with our Solar Explorer.

The Twingo's reveal has sparked excitement. As designer Laurens van den Acker explained to Auto Express, the Twingo is a "car that puts a smile on people's faces. The test was when people came in to see the new Twingo. When they left happier than when they came in, we did a good job."

One commenter wrote, "Looks lovely and the materials look really good and nice too even if they are hard plastics which is understandable for this size of car and budget." Another added: "If it drives as well as it looks — and has sufficient range for this country dweller — I'll have one."

