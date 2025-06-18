Tech enthusiast sparks envy with impressive project made from free materials: 'Donated by a friend'

Every bit of computer equipment that can be salvaged from the trash means one less item that the user has to pay for.

Electronics can make our lives easier in many ways, but they also cause a few problems at the end of their lifespans. What was once a near-miraculous device can become a piece of garbage that has to be disposed of carefully to avoid leaching toxins into soil and water. What's worse, some careless individuals and companies throw out electronics even though they're still working, creating an unnecessary amount of waste.

What's happening?

Thankfully, some computer experts have turned their skills toward recycling these discarded pieces of equipment. One example appeared on the r/sleeperbattlestations subreddit with the title "rejuvenating e-waste."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It's just a project box from a 2010 PC donated by a friend," the original poster wrote. "Originally it had 4Gb ram, HD5730, and i5-750 with a stock-looking cooler. Now it has 8Gb 1866MHz ram, 1070, and i7-870. And a Noctua cooler, of course."

Their first photo shows the tidy interior of a computer tower. The most notable feature is a set of cooling fans in tan and brown. Their second photo shows the exterior of the tower, with an Irbis brand mark and a pattern of flames.

Why is this recycled computer important?

Every bit of computer equipment that can be salvaged from the trash means one less item that the user has to pay for. Not only that, but the valuable components such as the rare metals in each piece stay in circulation, reducing the need for raw materials from mining and lessening environmental damage.

This process also saves the computer from the landfill, minimizing the potential for toxic chemicals to reach the environment.

Are companies doing anything about this?

Many companies have policies that keep their computer systems up to date at the expense of generating an unreasonable amount of e-waste. Worse, some even destroy equipment intentionally before discarding it so no one can salvage it.

Some businesses offer a countermeasure via recycling services, even for products from other vendors.

What can I do about e-waste?

