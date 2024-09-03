IT worker exposes problematic company policy with photo of stacked equipment destined for the garbage: 'Unfortunately this is pretty normal'

"We are already throwing them away the second any error comes up."

Technology waste is a major problem worldwide, and while some companies are taking steps to dispose of unwanted gadgets responsibly, others apparently haven't gotten the memo.

A Reddit user sparked a heated discussion after sharing a disturbing example of e-waste in an IT-related thread.

What's happening?

The Redditor, who is an IT worker at an unnamed tech company, posted a photo of dozens of computers, hard drives, and other equipment headed for the dumpster. They seemed to think the devices were salvageable, however.

"My company would rather throw away absolutely everything than let us repair anything," they wrote.

"We just got a new shipment of printers like two weeks ago and we are already throwing them away the second any error comes up. Our management will not allow us to even RMA [return merchandise authorization] them(no contract with the manufacturer) … they just go straight to the trash. Kind of disgusting," the poster continued.

Many commenters were eager to take the "trash" off the user's hands, with one writing: "Where do I go to pick all of this up for "disposal"?

"Unfortunately this is pretty normal to my understanding, the amount of times I've heard 'we'll just buy a new one' when I have said I can fix something for half or less the cost than new. At the same time, I'm the only willing and [who] knows how to take it apart and do the work," another shared.

While the original poster said in a follow-up comment that the equipment was being tossed because it was no longer under warranty, the company could've tried to recycle it rather than send it to a landfill.

Why is e-waste concerning?

According to the World Health Organization, the waste produced from electronics is growing three times faster than the global population. In 2019, nearly 60 million tons of e-waste was created worldwide, but just over 17% was recycled properly.

When e-waste is improperly disposed of, it can release up to 1,000 harmful chemicals — including dioxins, lead, and mercury — into the environment and contaminate ecosystems.

In addition, exposure to e-waste can lead to numerous human health issues, especially in pregnant women and children. The WHO stated that adverse pregnancy outcomes, neurodevelopmental disorders, and reduced lung function are just some of the dangers women and children who work in the informal recycling sector face.

Are tech companies doing anything about this?

Since the IT worker in the Reddit post didn't say where they worked, The Cool Down can't speak specifically about the company's policies regarding e-waste. However, major companies such as Amazon and Best Buy will let you trade in your old devices for store credit and gift cards as long as they're in decent condition.

If your device doesn't qualify for the trade-in program, Amazon will even give you a free shipping label so you can send your tech to an approved recycling facility.

In addition, the B-Corp Big Sky Recycling will repair and recycle your old phone and donate it to U.S. soldiers in need.

What's being done about e-waste more broadly?

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to responsibly deal with e-waste, such as donating it to charities or dropping it off at local recycling or waste facilities.

Some people have scored sweet deals on electronics at their community e-waste dumpster, including a Nintendo gaming system with several games.

If you don't have a nearby recycling center, e-waste recycling companies like Redwood Materials will let you mail your electronics to them for proper disposal.

When you're ready to upgrade your devices, buying used or refurbished items is one of the best ways to help your wallet and benefit the planet.

