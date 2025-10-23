Farmer devastated after being forced to dump entire crop of beloved wine grapes: 'At the total mercy of these large companies'

A farmer in San Joaquin County, California, was forced to dump 25 tons of his wine grape crop after a winery rejected the grapes for their slightly low sugar content.

What's happening?

CBS Sacramento reported that Brandon Sywassink, the general manager at Manna Ranch in Lodi, was devastated by the news that his only customer — a winery in Lodi — had rejected his crop.

The winery rejected the crop due to a low Brix, which measures the sugar content of the grapes. His crop averaged at 23.9 Brix, but his contract was for grapes at 24 Brix. Because the threshold was missed, even by such a small margin, Sywassink was given no choice but to dump the truckloads of grapes, forfeiting the annual paycheck expected in his business.

Lodi Winegrape Commission executive director Stuart Spencer lamented for farmers such as Sywassink.

"They're being held to very difficult standards," Spencer told CBS Sacramento. "Simultaneously, these same wineries are bringing in millions of gallons of wine from overseas instead of purchasing these local grapes. They're just at the total mercy of these large companies."

Why is the rejection of local grapes important?

While Brix is an important factor in wine creation, most winemakers identify a range depending on the types of wine they're working on. The strict standards that Sywassink's customer set were difficult to meet — and not only because of the strict Brix expectations set in the contract.

According to CBS Sacramento, a moderate summer meant that the grapes weren't able to produce as much sugar, and recent rain impacted grapes still on the vine. Even still, Spencer told CBS Sacramento that the quality of this year's grapes was wonderful. The only key distinction from a standard crop was a slightly low sugar content, which could lower the alcohol level of the wine.

As global temperatures rise and seasonal weather patterns shift, variations in crops are expected, calling for some compromise from winemakers to ensure local farmers can stay in business. Other concerns, such as drought, invasive insects, or even political conflict, can have major impacts on the wine industry.

In a town such as Lodi, where the wine industry is a major part of the economy, local wine is important to farmers, winemakers, and the community at large. Replacing local grapes and wine with imports from overseas or other areas can harm local producers and mislead consumers.

What can I do to support local farmers and winemakers?

The best thing you can do to support growers like Sywassink is to check the label and support local wine. In general, taking care to read labels, educate yourself, and avoid misleading purchases, such as imported wine from a local winery, can positively impact your community and our planet.

