Officials spark backlash with controversial project to build ultra-luxury villas

There are multiple concerns.

by Michelle Rochniak
Lawmakers are criticizing the Goan government for putting the desires of real estate developers over local residents in Reis Magos.

Photo Credit: iStock

The Goa Congress in Goa, India, is criticizing the state's government, saying it put the desires of real estate developers over local residents.

According to O Heraldo, the Goan government gave the go-ahead for the construction of 64 villas in Reis Magos. This happened despite an acute water crisis in the community.

Also known as the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee, the Goa Congress is a part of the Indian National Congress political party. The Goa Congress is concerned about both the water crisis and the villa construction project's ecological impact.

The projects include DLF Villas Reis Magos and Una Savaaya. DLF involves constructing over 60 ultra-luxury villas. O Heraldo reported that the projects' developers have said that the projects are "green" and "sustainably designed."

Goa Congress leaders have asserted that, despite those claims, the projects will harm the environment. They say the project will likely overuse resources. Actions such as large-scale tree felling and land alteration could cause irreversible harm to the land.

Goa is known for its natural beauty. When that beauty is marred for buildings, it affects the people who live in that environment as well as the animals.

As EBSCO noted, the paving that happens during housing construction can also disrupt how rainwater replenishes local aquifers, a crucial part of drinking water supplies in many places.

If the construction projects in Goa don't consider potential pollution, they could diminish the already limited water supply

An Indian city faced a similar problem with its water supply earlier this summer. Residents hoped that the monsoon season would refill Upper Lake in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The lake, which holds 40% of the city's drinking water, recovered but not as much as people hoped.

O Heraldo reported that the Goa Congress' criticism has started a conversation about real estate projects. The party hopes its critique will bring about stricter oversight and protect places that are ecologically vulnerable.

