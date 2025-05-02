  • Business Business

Lawmakers debate controversial bill that could have big impact on public health: 'A Band-Aid on a bigger problem'

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: iStock

Iowa state lawmakers recently passed a bill through their House of Representatives that will help regulate anaerobic digesters in the state. 

According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, House File 989 assigns oversight of the construction, expansion, placement, and operation of anaerobic digestion plants and any related structures to the state Department of Natural Resources. 

Anaerobic digesters use microorganisms and enzymes that break down the waste products of livestock, such as manure and liquid waste, in an oxygen-free environment. They convert them into more useful things, such as fertilizer and fuel sources, including methane or other gases.

The new law would require anyone wanting to build an anaerobic digester plant to apply for a license from the DNR while separating any compliance issues with those digesters from the livestock farms themselves. They must comply with clean air regulations and follow the same water separation distances required by animal feeding regulations. 

Rep. Mike Sexton, R-Rockwell City, said the proposal draws a "distinct line" between animal feeding operations and anaerobic digester operations so each can be appropriately regulated. 

While the bill seems like a step in the right direction, House Democrats and environmental groups expressed concerns that it doesn't go far enough in regulating the industry. 

"There (are) remaining environmental concerns, there's health concerns around this technology, and I believe that there should be a lot more robust conversation going forward," supporter of the bill Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, said, per the Iowa Capital Dispatch

The Iowa Chapter of the Sierra Club called the bill "a Band-Aid on a bigger problem" with the agriculture industry. Meanwhile, Rep. J.D. Scholten, D-Sioux City, expressed concerns about loopholes in the bill but appreciated the effort the bill was making. 

However, Sexton dismissed some reservations, stating that he doesn't think the new bill will lead to more animal feeding and anaerobic digestion facilities. 

"These anaerobic digesters are going to get built on existing animal feeding operations," Sexton said.

From here, the bill will travel to the state Senate for approval. 

