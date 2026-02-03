Millions of American families face mounting utility debt as energy prices soar: 'I don't think things are getting better anytime soon'

Given how much the cost of energy is increasing, it makes sense to do everything you can to reduce your power bill.

As electricity prices rise across America, millions of families are losing access to basic utilities and drowning in debt greater than ever before, the BBC reported.

Last November, electricity prices were 6.9% higher than a year prior, an increase that is greater than the rate of inflation, according to the BBC. Almost 5% of American households face having their utility debt sent to collections this winter, potentially leaving them without power and heating. Debts that were once typically in the hundreds now reach $6,000 or more.

Federal policies are one contributing factor, as the current administration has slashed support for clean energy such as solar and wind while increasing reliance on ever-more-costly fossil fuels. Artificial intelligence, powered by massive data centers, also contributes to the increase, claiming a huge share of the energy generated.

One way to get around these rising costs is with solar panels, which use abundant solar energy to generate power that doesn't rely on the grid.





But even for some solar customers, costs are going up. According to the BBC, Ibrahim Awadallah of Charlotte, North Carolina, installed solar panels last year to help with costs. Even with the monthly payment on his loan, he paid less for power than his neighbors but still noticed a 10% increase in his power bill in October, despite being out of town for a large portion of the month.

"I don't think things are getting better anytime soon," he told the BBC.

Given how much the cost of energy is increasing, it makes sense to do everything you can to reduce your power bill.

