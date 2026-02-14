Onlooker captures photos of multimillion-dollar yacht in distressing situation: 'That's not how you drive it'

A yacht worth nearly $8 million sank, and Redditors broke out their tiny violins.

If you've just dropped millions of dollars on a new yacht, the last thing you want to do is see it sinking into the water. For most people on the planet, such an experience is deeply unrelatable.

A post on the r/YachtPorn subreddit showed the LoveBug capsized in Maryland's Rhode River.

Photo Credit: Reddit



According to a report by Superyacht News, everyone on board the ship was safely evacuated. In an attempt to prevent environmental damage, "a salvage company has deployed an oil containment boom around the vessel."

The act of owning and sailing in a superyacht in the first place is one of the most environmentally damaging things that someone can do.

A study by Oxfam found that it would take the average person 860 years to release the same amount of pollution as one superyacht releases in a single year. While billionaires drift around in fuel-guzzling displays of excess, they release a million times more pollution than the everyday person.

While the wealthiest get away with harming the planet, the burden of preventing this harm is unfairly shouldered by everyone else.

It is vital that yacht owners and private jet owners are held to higher environmental standards. This could be a shift toward more environmentally friendly transport options powered by renewable energy or an introduction of stricter rules to prevent pollution.

As it stands, superyachts are exempt from European Union carbon pricing and International Maritime Organization pollution rules.

It's no wonder Redditors lack sympathy for this situation. Nobody was injured in the accident, and the loss of a yacht likely hardly makes a dent in its owner's life or finances.

"I am pretty sure that's not how you drive it!" one user quipped.

"Rich people's problems," another commented.

"Ocean said eat the rich," someone else joked.

