Shocking photo from back room of Walmart sparks outrage online: 'All thrown away'

Walmart shoppers are feeling deeply disappointed after a viral photo revealed stacks of frozen pizzas tossed out.

What's happening?

A Reddit post quickly gained traction, with users expressing frustration over what they see as needless waste.

The image, posted in the r/walmart subreddit with the caption "All thrown away," shows what appears to be a significant amount of frozen and refrigerated items that were discarded instead of donated.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"You know management is going to pick out what looks good and use it for the next 'employee appreciation' day," one commenter joked.

Other commenters questioned whether Walmart stores are doing enough to ensure food that is still safe to eat reaches those in need, though some speculated that the food was tossed due to temperature violations, which would make it unsafe to donate.

Why is food waste important?

Food waste has a massive impact on the environment. According to a study by ReFED, about 33% of food in the U.S., or 80 million tons, goes to waste each year. This means that a lot of food that is perfectly edible is being thrown away, while at the same time, one in 10 Americans are food insecure.

The resources required to grow, harvest, transport, cool, and prepare food are used even when the food ends up being disposed of, which is a huge waste of effort and energy.

Moreover, when food waste ends up in landfills, it creates additional climate concerns. When food decomposes in landfills, it releases methane, a harmful gas that contributes to the Earth's overheating.

Is Walmart doing anything about this?

Walmart has previously pledged to reduce food waste through initiatives such as donating surplus food to charities and partnering with Feeding America.

However, as this thread suggests, store-level execution of these policies may be inconsistent. Some locations reportedly work with food banks, while others discard food due to strict corporate policies or logistical challenges.

What's being done about food waste more broadly?

Efforts to combat food waste are gaining traction, with some states implementing laws requiring grocery stores to donate edible food instead of throwing it away.

Additionally, organizations like Food Rescue U.S. and Too Good To Go are working to redirect surplus food to those who need it most. Consumers can also help by supporting stores with strong food donation programs and reducing waste in their own households.

While food safety regulations are essential, many believe more can be done to prevent large-scale waste, especially when hunger remains a critical issue. The conversation around Walmart's discarded food highlights the need for greater transparency and improved donation systems to ensure edible food doesn't go to waste.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.