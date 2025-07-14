Passerby stunned after discovering valuable item on side of road: 'Knew it had to come home with me'

A Reddit user rescued a perfectly good Lenovo monitor with an i7 processor that someone had discarded on the side of the road.

What happened?

Though the hard drive was failing, the monitor booted into Windows with programs such as Discord and Steam still logged in.

"Literally made a U-Turn and went back, thought it was a monitor at first then saw the i7 sticker in the corner, knew it had to come home with me," the user shared with the r/thinkpad community.

"I never knew these existed. ... Very cool. I would like one for my game room," one user commented.

Instead of letting the devices end up in a landfill, the Redditor planned to upgrade them with 16GB of RAM and a new SSD before selling the system on Facebook Marketplace, giving the setup a second life.

Why is electronic waste concerning?

When electronics get tossed out, both raw materials and money go to waste. Each discarded computer contains valuable components that require mining, manufacturing, and shipping.

Globally, 62 million tons of e-waste are discarded every year, according to the World Health Organization. When these electronics decompose in landfills, they release harmful chemicals that contaminate soil and water. The heavy metals in circuit boards and batteries can leach into groundwater, for instance.

The production of new devices to replace discarded ones strains natural resources and releases carbon during manufacturing.

Is Lenovo doing anything about this?

Lenovo, the manufacturer of the rescued monitor, operates the Lenovo Asset Recovery Service, which helps businesses responsibly dispose of old equipment through refurbishment or recycling.

Thanks to its take back programs, Lenovo has processed nearly 400,000 metric tons of e-waste since 2005. It's built products with longer lifespans and easier repair options.

What can I do to help reduce e-waste?

Before tossing out electronics, consider fixing them. Many issues can be repaired for much less than the replacement cost.

Sell or donate your working electronics. Local schools, community centers, and charities often accept used technology. Also, consider taking advantage of dedicated e-waste recycling services. For example, Trashie offers a convenient Tech Take Back Box for electronics recycling.

Check with retailers. Many major electronics stores offer free recycling programs. Best Buy, Staples, and Apple all accept old devices.

When you do need to replace your electronics, buy refurbished ones. Purchasing professionally overhauled electronics can save you hundreds of dollars compared to new devices.

