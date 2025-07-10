Resident sparks outrage with photos of concerning construction trend: 'At what point can we admit we are doing far more harm than good?'

"What they do is grotesque."

One North Carolina resident has had enough with poor city planning, and they're not the only one.

In a post on r/NorthCarolina, a user shared their frustration about how fast the state's green spaces are disappearing to make way for new housing developments.

The post, titled "The death of NC," features a photo of a clear-cut lot and asks a big question: "At what point can we admit we are doing far more harm than good, just for profit?"

The post calls out county planners and developers for pushing ahead with construction, even when it means tearing down forests and natural areas. The original poster pointed out that this kind of development isn't just unsightly; it also leads to higher temperatures and more pollution.

They also brought up another concern: Many communities just aren't ready for this kind of rapid growth. From overcrowded schools to traffic backups, the infrastructure isn't always there to support it.

Big houses and new neighborhoods aren't necessarily bad, but how they are built matters. Clearing every tree and laying down concrete isn't the only option. Communities can plan around existing green space, use native landscaping, and invest in energy-efficient solutions that make a real difference.

Take solar panels, for example. For homes, especially larger ones, going solar can be a smart way to lower utility bills and reduce environmental impact.

Plenty of others felt the same way as the poster.

One commenter summed it up with: "America's not a country. It's a business."

Another, who works in construction, shared: "The national builder chains are getting into rural areas now. … What they do is grotesque."

For now, the building continues, but so does the conversation. And with smarter planning and sustainable upgrades, there's still a chance to shift things in a better direction.

