Furious customer calls out antique store for maddening product display: 'Nobody has time for this nonsense'

by Ren Venkatesh
In the r/ThriftGrift subreddit — a channel dedicated to tiresome or seemingly exploitative practices by secondhand stores everywhere — one antique store customer shared their less-than-joyful experience shopping for vinyl.

Though shopping secondhand usually protects buyers' wallets while keeping functioning finds out of landfills, the occasional frustrating or unfair practice can dissuade potential thrifters from engaging. This shopper, on the hunt for antique vinyl records, found most products locked up in crates in a way that prevented buyers from being able to read the details of albums they might otherwise have purchased.

Moreover, according to several responses on the thread, the locked-up state of these vinyl records made prices unreasonable since the store proved less than transparent with the products themselves, intentionally or unintentionally. 

"Nobody has time for this nonsense," one user commented.

Even assuming the store meant no ill will, arrangements such as this that complicate the thrifting process can put off many shoppers — particularly thrifting newcomers — despite the numerous benefits.

In addition to increasing the financial accessibility of everything from daily household products to rare finds, the circulation of used items on secondhand store shelves helps prevent avoidable landfill buildup.

When landfills overflow, they release planet-warming gases into the atmosphere as well as other hazardous contaminants into nearby soil, air, and water. These toxins make their way into our bodies and cause problems for human health. 

Fortunately, problematic thrift store practices tend to be few and far between. As a matter of fact, there are over 20,000 thrift stores across the United States alone, per the Census Bureau, which makes your chances of a successful thrifting endeavor high. 

"Yep, that'd be an instant walk out of the store for me," one Redditor said. "So glad my local used vinyl store doesn't do this!"

"Woah they really have them locked up like that??" another asked. "This is my first time ever seeing them like this."

