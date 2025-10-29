Shopper sparks outrage with photo of mind-boggling item for sale at thrift store: 'I don't understand'

Most people go thrifting to find good deals on clothes, furniture, and other household items. But sometimes, you aren't so lucky — like one person who took to Reddit to share their disappointment over a poorly priced cookie tin at Goodwill.

In a post to the r/ThriftGrift subreddit, the person shared a picture of a four-ounce Cambridge & Thames cookie tin. Many people think of these types of tins as containing anything but cookies, such as their grandmother's sewing supplies or buttons.

Photo Credit: Reddit

However, the user stated that there was nothing in the tin — despite the tag in the picture pricing the item at $7.99. Frustrated, they shared, "There weren't even sewing supplies in there … Not one cookie crumb! Not one spare button!"

Luckily, instances of highly overpriced items at thrift stores are typically rare. More often than not, people can find household items, clothes, and other essentials at affordable prices.

For example, thrifters have found everything from high-end colored pencils to a Gucci handbag for just $6. To that end, a report from Capital One Shopping found that thrifters can save up to $2,000 per year by shopping secondhand.

Other people enjoy thrifting as a way to curate a unique style, from clothing to furniture and decor. With frequent inventory changes, City Thrift noted secondhand shopping is like a "treasure hunt" filled with rare items.

Additionally, thrift shopping is an easy way to help the environment. Secondhand stores decrease what's sent to landfills, which in turn reduces water and air pollution, per the University of Colorado Boulder.

That said, keeping an eye out for potential pricing issues is crucial to finding the best deal. Per Better Homes & Gardens, experts suggest comparing pieces with questionable prices to similar items online.

In the comments on this post, people expressed similar concerns about the OP's overpriced find.

"I don't understand why Goodwill would waste their time on some of the things they sell. I would … get money for recycling it," wrote one.

A second person pointed out that the cookie tin appears to be a dollar store knockoff of the more famous brand. They wrote, "This is a 1.25 at the dollar store full of cookies … the fact that it's not full of sewing supplies is cruel."

"This is why I stopped supporting them," wrote another in reference to the thrift chain Goodwill. "This is insane."

