Tesla owner stunned after incident at public charging station: 'Absolutely ridiculous'

The benefits of driving an electric vehicle are numerous, but some people still dislike the idea of the clean rides enough to destroy EV-related property.

One Tesla owner posted to the r/TeslaLounge subreddit about their experience with this kind of property destruction.

"Tesla Superchargers CUT in Reno, Nevada," they shared. "A security guard approached me while I was charging and asked how to contact Tesla regarding the cut cables. Absolutely ridiculous."

When another Redditor questioned how many of the cables were cut, the original poster replied: "Just a few of them! He told me while I was charging."

Some people abhor change and want to keep driving cars that emit significant amounts of air pollution, regardless of the consequences. Others, though, question the environmental impacts of mining for the rare earth elements used in EV battery production and whether the pollution generated during the manufacturing of these batteries makes these vehicles any better than those with internal combustion engines.

However, according to University of Oxford researcher Hannah Ritchie, the global total amount of mined energy sources that pollute, such as natural gas and oil, is about 16.5 billion tons per year. The amount of minerals the world mines is roughly 7.7 million tons per year, making the pollution generated far less than that from mining natural gas, oil, and coal.

Whatever people's reasons for disliking EVs, vandalism at charging stations and of EVs themselves may slow EV adoption, which is unfortunate since this transition is vital to improving air quality in local communities.

Fellow Redditors criticized the vandalism and complained about the dislike of EVs.

"Those are new chargers, too," one user lamented.

Another added: "Yeah, there's a lot of irrational hate on EVs. It's like they are being told they are un-American."

