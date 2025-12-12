Tesla owner sounds off on concerning new trend in US parking lots: 'I don't want to ever go back there'

Many electric vehicle drivers have experienced disturbing incidents at charging stations when others maliciously unplug the cables or even cut the cords. Surveillance footage and personal confrontations often reveal that vandals disrupt EV charging out of spite or hatred towards people who own and drive clean-energy vehicles.

However, even business owners and store managers sometimes unplug EVs on their property, much to the dismay of drivers who rely on public charging stations.

In a Reddit post to r/TeslaModelY, one driver shared details about a frustrating encounter while charging at a local grocery store.

The OP explained they began charging their EV at a grocery store and went into the store's Starbucks to work while it was charging. The store manager told the OP that he unplugged the car because those stations are only for customers.

However, the OP was actually a customer who bought a drink and was working inside the store's coffee shop. The encounter made the OP feel "extremely uncomfortable," so they packed up their belongings and left.

"I'm bummed as this used to be the grocery store I would get my groceries at, and it was always nice to be able to charge my car while shopping, but I don't want to ever go back there knowing that the store manager is a creep who follows customers on their cameras and will, without hesitation, unplug their cars while charging," the OP shared.





This situation is unfortunate because it prevented an EV driver from charging their EV. It also created anxiety for the OP by eliminating a reliable charging source while out running errands.

Unfortunately, EV driver harassment is a widespread problem worldwide. Not only do unplugging vehicles and other threatening behaviors create unnecessary tension between EV and non-EV owners, but they also slow the broader adoption of clean-energy driving.

Those who have yet to learn about the impressive technological advancements and benefits of EVs may rely on outdated information or anti-EV propaganda to justify their actions.

It's true that EV production does use some natural resources and generates some pollution. However, EVs are still far cleaner and more sustainable than gas-powered vehicles, which release tailpipe fumes wherever they go.

When you embrace highly efficient electric vehicle driving, you help sustain breathable air and contribute less to overheating the planet. You can also save significantly on vehicle ownership costs by avoiding the need to buy gas and the routine maintenance costs of traditional cars.

In response to the OP's post, Reddit users offered their advice about how to handle the situation.

"You should definitely use one of those charging locks next time you go," one Redditor recommended.

"I would complain to corporate or his boss," someone else suggested.

"Report them for tampering with a customer's car," another Redditor wrote.

