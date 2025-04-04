  • Business Business

Bystander sparks outrage with photo of $175 million 'floating mansion' fueling up at seaside dock: 'Whose yacht is this?'

by Sara Traynor
"How many paper straws am I gonna have to use to offset the carbon footprint?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor shared a photo of a $175 million superyacht refueling, presumably off the city's coast, to r/vancouver. "Whose yacht is this and how much does it cost to fuel up this bad boi?" they asked

Users immediately jumped on the case. One commenter revealed that the yacht was named the Viva and owned by billionaire Frank Fertitta. (Coincidentally, Fertitta sold the yacht to fellow billionaire Kenneth Griffin the same month the photo was posted.)

Photo Credit: Reddit

To answer the original poster's question, it costs a lot. According to SuperYachtFan, it takes around $18 million each year to keep the Viva running. 

One user commented on the Viva's environmental impact. "This yacht is actually a diesel electric hybrid and a super yacht industry leader for environmental innovation," they said. "However it's still a 300ft private yacht."

They're right on the nose. Although the Viva's manufacturer, Feadship, uses hybrid propulsion systems, superyachts aren't doing Mother Nature any favors. 

According to Oxfam research, "The average annual carbon footprint of … these yachts [is] 5,672 tonnes," or more than 6,250 tons. Want to guess how many years it would take for someone like you to reach that amount? 

Watch now: Solar-powered boats from the Honnold Foundation are making a difference in the Amazon

You'll have to think in terms of centuries. Oxfam reported that it would take the average person about 860 years to have that large of a carbon footprint

And that barely scratches the surface. Superyachts also cause noise pollution, which makes it difficult for marine animals to migrate and communicate. 

Though the world's richest 1% release as much pollution as two-thirds of the rest of humanity, they're still sinking money into superyachts. One that cost an estimated $75 million was recently spotted off the coast of Alaska.

One commenter joked, "How many paper straws am I gonna have to use to offset the carbon footprint of this floating mansion?"

