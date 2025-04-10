  • Business Business

Onlooker shares unbelievable photo of billionaire's 'giant floating toybox': 'That's just ridiculously rich'

by Margaret Wong
When it comes to luxury, some billionaires don't just dip their toes in the water.

A Reddit user posted a photo of a massive black yacht floating in Kona Bay, Hawai'i. The sleek vessel, complete with a helicopter pad and multiple decks, immediately drew attention. 

Users quickly identified it as a supply vessel for another, even larger luxury yacht, reportedly belonging to a billionaire.

"It's the Hodor, supply boat for Lorenzo Fertitta's yacht, Lonian. It's basically a giant floating toybox," said a commenter.

The image sparked a discussion about the necessity of these extravagant purchases and their impact on the environment.

"That's just ridiculously rich. I can't even imagine," one commenter wrote.

Superyachts contribute significantly to air pollution. They use massive amounts of dirty energy and consume precious resources for their upkeep. 

Additionally, the presence of such massive ships near delicate marine ecosystems like those in Hawai'i raises concerns about pollution and disruption to local wildlife.

Luxury yachts also serve as a stark representation of wealth inequality. While billionaires enjoy floating mansions complete with helicopter pads, many communities worldwide struggle with basic needs, like food security and clean water.

"Rake it in, take it apart, sell all parts on eBay, and use the money to help build affordable housing for the people who live and work here," said one indignant commenter.

While billionaire superyachts may not be disappearing anytime soon, awareness of their impact can lead to more conversation about wealth distribution and environmental responsibility. 

Sustainable travel initiatives and regulations on yacht emissions could help mitigate some of the damage. Organizations like Sea Shepherd and Oceana work to protect marine environments from industrial and luxury-driven damage, offering ways for concerned citizens to get involved.

While some see these vessels as symbols of success, many others view them as excessive and environmentally destructive. Either way, the conversation isn't sailing away anytime soon.

x