Starbucks faces backlash after new product causes shopper frenzy: 'People were lining up'

A Reddit user expressed their anger with the latest collectible craze: Starbucks' Bearista cup.

What happened?

Starbucks released the Bearista cup as part of its 2025 holiday collection. The cute design has a teddy bear with a green knit cap and matching straw.

Most locations received minimal stock. Stores got only one or two cups each, creating long lines before opening and immediate sellouts.

The post in r/Anticonsumption showed images of the bear-shaped tumbler alongside a simple caption: "FFS why?"

The scarcity drove resale prices to absurd levels. Online marketplaces were filled with listings asking $500 for a cup that originally sold for much less.

One commenter who worked at Starbucks for two years explained the situation.

"It's forced scarcity," they wrote. "I worked at Starbucks for two years so I'm still in lots of barista groups, this stupid cup was hyped for a couple months, and even high volume stores only received like 1-2. People were lining up before opening, apparently."

Another Reddit user pointed out the familiar pattern: "I get that it's rarely the same people falling for every clout chasing viral item, but you'd think after Labubus, Squishmallows, Stanley Cups, Weck Jars, that one ice machine, and Beanie Babies, people would learn it's just never going to be worth going after the popular item."

Why are limited-edition cups concerning?

Limited-edition items like the Bearista cup create mountains of waste when trends fade. These collectibles often end up in landfills after the hype dies down.

Manufacturing products designed for short-lived popularity wastes natural resources. Each cup requires plastic, energy for production, and fuel for shipping. When people buy multiples for resale or collection, those resources serve no practical purpose.

The artificial scarcity model encourages overconsumption. Customers who already own reusable cups buy new ones just because they're rare.

Is Starbucks doing anything about this?

Starbucks acknowledged the overwhelming demand in a statement to People magazine.

"The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations, and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast," the company said.

"We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused."

The company offers a discount for customers who bring their own reusable cups. This program has existed for years, though the company continues releasing limited-edition collectibles.

What can I do about collectible cup waste?

Skip the hype cycles. The reusable cup you already own works just as well as any limited edition.

Wait for trends to pass before buying collectibles. Flea markets and thrift stores will carry these cups for a sliver of their original price once the buzz fades.

Choose function over collectibility. A basic insulated tumbler keeps drinks hot or cold without the inflated price tag or environmental cost of artificial scarcity.

If you already own a reusable cup, use it. Every time you bring your own cup instead of buying a new one, you save money and reduce waste.

